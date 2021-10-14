Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Port detective tells inquest jurors of regret over laptop ‘failing’

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:38 pm
Stephen Port was jailed for four murders (Met Police/PA)
Stephen Port was jailed for four murders (Met Police/PA)

A senior police officer said he regretted not sending serial killer Stephen Port’s laptop for analysis in the days after the predator first struck.

Detective Constable David Parish told the inquest into Port’s four victims he had spent the years since Anthony Walgate was discovered dead outside Port’s home in June 2014 going over his actions regarding the laptop.

The machine was sent to forensic scientists for scrutiny 10 months later, but it was not until June 2015 that Mr Parish was provided with a USB stick containing all the material found on it.

This showed repeated searches for drug rape videos and date rape drugs just before Port messaged escort Mr Walgate proposing the younger man visit overnight in exchange for £800.

Stephen Port murders
From left, Port’s victims Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Anthony Walgate and Gabriel Kovari (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In another message on the FitLads website, before he met Mr Walgate, Port bragged about previously having had sex with a man who was on drugs and was like “a ragdoll”.

However, Mr Parish did not spot the material and reported only on selfies, sex videos and dating site messages on the laptop relating to chef Port’s “lifestyle”.

Mr Parish apologised for his actions as he gave evidence at the inquest into the deaths of the four young gay men, at Barking Town Hall, yards from where Port fatally drugged them with GHB over a 16-month period.

The officer was asked by inquest jurors on Thursday whether he felt “personally responsible for the failings”.

He replied: “Some of the things I was asked to do (on the investigation) I wasn’t trained in.

Stephen Port murders
The spots where bodies were dumped by Stephen Port during his 16-month killing spree (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I could have had more training.

“But in terms of the laptop – for the last seven-and-a-half years I wish I could have done that.

“And that is something I have to deal with.”

The hearings are looking at whether the victims’ lives could have been saved had police acted differently.

Mr Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were all found dead near Port’s flat.

Port initially lied and pretended not to know who first victim Mr Walgate was, and was arrested for perverting the course of justice on June 27, 2014.

Port, now 46, was found guilty at the Old Bailey in 2016 of the four murders and sentenced to a whole life order.

The hearings continue.

