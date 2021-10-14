Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hamleys unveils most wanted toys for Christmas

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:42 pm
(Hamleys/PA)
(Hamleys/PA)

Toys that encourage imagination in children are tipped to be top sellers this Christmas as parents seek to counter a “year on screens”, retailer Hamleys has said.

This year sees the most-wanted toys encouraging role play and creativity and allowing families to play together after last year’s Covid-restricted celebrations, the store said.

The top 10 list includes racing cars, traditional family board games, Playmobil and Lego and the LOL! Movie Magic Dolls, which allow children to play with friends and create their own story lines.

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Dolls (Hamleys/PA)

Lego’s Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course encourages children to team up for real-life social play, while those with dreams of travelling again can turn to the Playshifu AR Globe with interactive and education cultural information.

The annual Hamleys toy predictions come as retailers suggested people who know what their children want this year consider buying early, amid concerns that supply chain issues could lead to some shortages ahead of Christmas.

Magix Mixies Cauldron (Hamleys/PA)

Victoria Kay, head of buying at Hamleys, said: “Our 2021 top picks for the most wanted toys this Christmas include accessible toys that will really allow children to harness their creativity and imagination.

“From the innovative and creative to the digital and classic toys on offer, we can see imagination really playing its part this year, bringing in-person ‘together-play’ back for the festive season.

“Creating Christmas magic feels more important this year than ever, and we think the top 10 toys will have families playing and creating memories together for Christmas and beyond.”

Playmobil Special Operations Police Robot (Hamleys/PA)

Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year are:

– Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot, £20
– Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Educational AR Globe, £50
– Magic Mixies Cauldron, £70
– Mattel – Barbie Dream House, £310
– LOL Surprise Movie Magic Doll, £11
– Ralleyz Warrior 3 in 1 RC, £90
– Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course, £50
– Hasbro Nerf Elite Flip 2.0 8, £25
– Huggables Range, £20
– Hamleys Dicii Snakes and Ladders, £14

