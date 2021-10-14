Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fertility rate in England and Wales falls to lowest level on record

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 2:44 pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The number of babies being born per woman in England and Wales has fallen to its lowest level on record, figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the total fertility rate fell to 1.58 children per woman in 2020 – the lowest since records began in 1938.

The rate is 4.2% lower than 2019 and 3.1% lower than the previous record low in 2001, when the rate was 1.63.

According to the ONS, the fertility rate has been decreasing for a number of reasons, including improved access to contraception, women delaying motherhood and women having fewer babies.

The figures show there were 613,936 live births in England and Wales in 2020, a decrease of 4.1% from 2019.

It is the fifth year in a row that the number of babies born has fallen and is the lowest since 2002.

Last year saw 29.3% of live births were among women who were born outside the UK.

This is the highest since records began in 1969 and is part of a general long-term increase, the ONS said.

The total fertility rate among foreign-born mothers increased slightly to 1.98, at a time when the rate for UK-born women decreased to 1.50.

Pakistan was the most common country of birth for both non-UK born mothers and fathers for the first time since 2009. The second most common country was Romania for both parents.

There were 2,371 stillbirths in England and Wales last year, which amounts to 3.8 per 1,000 births, the figures show.

This is down from 3.9 stillbirths per 1,000 births in 2019.

The average age of new mothers is 30.7 years – the same as in 2019, following a gradual increase since 1973.

