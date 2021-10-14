Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Boy arrested after teenager stabbed to death on playing field

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 4:04 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 5:36 pm
Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death on a playing field.

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south west London.

Scotland Yard said a 16-year-old boy remains in custody at a south London police station after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Wali was an Afghan refugee who came to the UK two years ago, according to the Evening Standard.

Twickenham stabbing
A police car and forensic tents at the scene on a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south-west London (Sophie Wingate/PA)

Police said witnesses have described seeing a fight on the field in the moments before Mr Wali was stabbed.

The teenager was attacked at around 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital around an hour later.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

Mr Wali’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to take place at Kingston Mortuary on Friday.

Anyone who has information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5697/12OCT, or alternatively information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]