Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 309 (82%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 66 (18%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Trafford in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 1,942 new cases in the seven days to October 10 – the equivalent of 817.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 618.3 in the seven days to October 3.

Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 630.6 to 799.2, with 640 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 699.9 to 770.3, with 514 new cases.

Torfaen has the highest rate in Wales (702.3); Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (540.4); and Stirling has the highest rate in Scotland (487.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ipswich (up from 514.0 to 749.4)

Woking (281.0 to 509.0)

Gosport (396.8 to 608.2)

Darlington (330.5 to 541.0)

Winchester (374.8 to 584.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 14 on the Governmen’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3.

Trafford, North-west England, 817.4, (1942), 618.3, (1469)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 799.2, (640), 630.6, (505)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 770.3, (514), 699.9, (467)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 749.4, (1019), 514.0, (699)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 716.4, (934), 669.6, (873)

Daventry, East Midlands, 707.3, (615), 637.1, (554)

Torfaen, Wales, 702.3, (666), 711.8, (675)

Cardiff, Wales, 699.3, (2582), 545.2, (2013)

Hart, South-east England, 697.7, (681), 575.8, (562)

Kettering, East Midlands, 696.6, (712), 875.6, (895)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 686.6, (929), 623.8, (844)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 685.4, (883), 610.9, (787)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 667.9, (790), 555.5, (657)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 664.7, (853), 500.2, (642)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 661.2, (636), 520.9, (501)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 655.1, (623), 524.7, (499)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 651.2, (1052), 547.8, (885)

Allerdale, North-west England, 646.0, (632), 632.7, (619)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 636.6, (1290), 493.0, (999)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 631.9, (1201), 569.3, (1082)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 631.6, (641), 605.0, (614)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 630.5, (666), 569.9, (602)

Copeland, North-west England, 624.6, (425), 561.4, (382)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 621.2, (1541), 522.4, (1296)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 614.5, (618), 443.5, (446)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 609.9, (773), 539.6, (684)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 609.1, (2355), 515.9, (1995)

Gosport, South-east England, 608.2, (515), 396.8, (336)

Halton, North-west England, 604.2, (784), 458.5, (595)

St Albans, Eastern England, 600.1, (896), 515.7, (770)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 596.2, (603), 450.9, (456)

High Peak, East Midlands, 595.9, (552), 586.2, (543)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 595.4, (586), 473.4, (466)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 594.4, (787), 563.4, (746)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 589.1, (479), 484.6, (394)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 588.8, (1245), 554.8, (1173)

Fenland, Eastern England, 586.8, (599), 509.4, (520)

Stockport, North-west England, 585.0, (1721), 517.7, (1523)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 585.0, (1047), 476.6, (853)

Caerphilly, Wales, 584.9, (1063), 536.0, (974)

Wyre, North-west England, 584.6, (661), 407.7, (461)

Winchester, South-east England, 584.5, (736), 374.8, (472)

Northampton, East Midlands, 584.1, (1310), 572.0, (1283)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 580.7, (635), 460.9, (504)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 579.9, (420), 528.8, (383)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 579.4, (751), 483.8, (627)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 578.2, (702), 452.2, (549)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 574.8, (603), 516.7, (542)

Redditch, West Midlands, 571.5, (489), 559.8, (479)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 569.7, (772), 490.0, (664)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 568.9, (513), 421.4, (380)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 558.7, (635), 461.0, (524)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 557.5, (963), 699.9, (1209)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 556.8, (764), 435.1, (597)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 551.5, (604), 533.3, (584)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 551.0, (784), 517.9, (737)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 550.2, (788), 459.4, (658)

Swansea, Wales, 548.3, (1352), 517.9, (1277)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 548.0, (575), 427.9, (449)

Warrington, North-west England, 547.8, (1147), 400.2, (838)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 545.9, (313), 383.7, (220)

Warwick, West Midlands, 542.4, (786), 502.4, (728)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 542.3, (783), 522.2, (754)

Darlington, North-east England, 541.0, (581), 330.5, (355)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 540.4, (1174), 420.7, (914)

Denbighshire, Wales, 540.0, (522), 583.5, (564)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 539.3, (1429), 451.0, (1195)

Carlisle, North-west England, 536.3, (582), 451.5, (490)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 536.1, (629), 404.0, (474)

Chorley, North-west England, 535.9, (637), 524.1, (623)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 533.2, (545), 424.6, (434)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 532.0, (508), 346.6, (331)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 530.4, (1659), 474.4, (1484)

Corby, East Midlands, 529.8, (387), 594.1, (434)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 526.8, (1352), 395.1, (1014)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 526.6, (3031), 458.7, (2640)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 525.2, (1097), 358.1, (748)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 525.0, (952), 477.1, (865)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 523.0, (402), 478.8, (368)

Stafford, West Midlands, 522.3, (720), 600.6, (828)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 515.4, (732), 408.4, (580)

West Devon, South-west England, 514.8, (289), 327.8, (184)

Tameside, North-west England, 513.8, (1167), 452.2, (1027)

Woking, South-east England, 509.0, (509), 281.0, (281)

Torridge, South-west England, 507.9, (349), 374.0, (257)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 502.5, (288), 500.8, (287)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 499.5, (744), 452.5, (674)

Powys, Wales, 498.4, (663), 330.8, (440)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 494.0, (453), 427.5, (392)

Stirling, Scotland, 487.9, (459), 355.0, (334)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 487.6, (701), 469.5, (675)

Blaby, East Midlands, 486.5, (496), 552.2, (563)

Wokingham, South-east England, 486.4, (846), 346.1, (602)

Eden, North-west England, 485.5, (261), 314.4, (169)

Rugby, West Midlands, 485.3, (537), 595.6, (659)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 484.6, (1172), 443.2, (1072)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 483.4, (1662), 400.8, (1378)

Mendip, South-west England, 481.6, (560), 584.8, (680)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 480.9, (504), 542.9, (569)

Southampton, South-east England, 479.7, (1213), 407.3, (1030)

Melton, East Midlands, 476.7, (245), 449.5, (231)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 476.4, (518), 449.7, (489)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 475.6, (295), 440.1, (273)

Gedling, East Midlands, 475.3, (562), 417.8, (494)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 475.0, (863), 334.7, (608)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 473.2, (2088), 454.1, (2004)

Babergh, Eastern England, 472.3, (438), 365.6, (339)

Blackpool, North-west England, 471.9, (653), 359.2, (497)

Derby, East Midlands, 471.2, (1210), 438.8, (1127)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 470.8, (420), 288.1, (257)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 470.5, (682), 451.2, (654)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 470.5, (2574), 397.9, (2177)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 467.6, (669), 335.5, (480)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 467.1, (3731), 401.5, (3207)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 466.7, (751), 345.5, (556)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 466.6, (466), 380.5, (380)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 466.4, (829), 385.9, (686)

South Ribble, North-west England, 465.4, (517), 316.9, (352)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 465.0, (1635), 431.2, (1516)

West Lothian, Scotland, 464.6, (854), 476.6, (876)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 463.9, (721), 355.2, (552)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 462.9, (303), 414.0, (271)

Colchester, Eastern England, 459.9, (907), 361.1, (712)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 457.1, (322), 508.2, (358)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 457.1, (2478), 388.7, (2107)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 456.3, (523), 401.3, (460)

Harborough, East Midlands, 455.3, (435), 489.9, (468)

Rutland, East Midlands, 454.6, (184), 378.0, (153)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 447.8, (794), 353.1, (626)

Northumberland, North-east England, 447.2, (1448), 403.6, (1307)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 445.9, (549), 437.8, (539)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 445.0, (500), 338.2, (380)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 444.9, (673), 390.0, (590)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 444.6, (1526), 333.3, (1144)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 444.5, (1113), 304.3, (762)

Newport, Wales, 444.2, (695), 400.1, (626)

Dudley, West Midlands, 443.9, (1431), 349.0, (1125)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 442.6, (688), 406.5, (632)

Dundee City, Scotland, 440.1, (655), 395.1, (588)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 436.1, (415), 315.2, (300)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 433.6, (635), 372.1, (545)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 433.3, (457), 384.9, (406)

St Helens, North-west England, 432.4, (783), 368.3, (667)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 431.7, (602), 359.3, (501)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 431.5, (428), 473.8, (470)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 431.2, (1477), 407.8, (1397)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 428.6, (479), 330.2, (369)

Flintshire, Wales, 428.4, (672), 401.7, (630)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 428.4, (518), 349.8, (423)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 428.3, (506), 376.6, (445)

Plymouth, South-west England, 426.9, (1122), 342.8, (901)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 426.4, (559), 354.7, (465)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 425.3, (1384), 447.4, (1456)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 424.5, (688), 367.2, (595)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 424.1, (633), 365.2, (545)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 423.9, (910), 356.3, (765)

Walsall, West Midlands, 423.8, (1215), 383.0, (1098)

Rossendale, North-west England, 420.0, (300), 348.6, (249)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 418.4, (635), 338.0, (513)

North Devon, South-west England, 417.6, (410), 405.4, (398)

Test Valley, South-east England, 417.6, (531), 392.4, (499)

Conwy, Wales, 417.1, (493), 418.0, (494)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 417.0, (232), 264.3, (147)

Solihull, West Midlands, 417.0, (907), 458.0, (996)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 414.4, (503), 380.6, (462)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 413.3, (742), 352.0, (632)

Horsham, South-east England, 412.4, (600), 324.5, (472)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 412.0, (363), 248.6, (219)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 412.0, (490), 465.8, (554)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 411.9, (387), 393.8, (370)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 411.0, (431), 381.5, (400)

Havant, South-east England, 410.8, (519), 349.9, (442)

Gwynedd, Wales, 410.6, (514), 413.0, (517)

Wirral, North-west England, 410.1, (1330), 274.4, (890)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 408.8, (1066), 334.4, (872)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 408.0, (790), 531.0, (1028)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 407.0, (466), 332.8, (381)

Waverley, South-east England, 406.1, (514), 315.3, (399)

South Holland, East Midlands, 405.8, (389), 411.0, (394)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 405.0, (612), 383.2, (579)

Bedford, Eastern England, 404.2, (706), 393.8, (688)

Fife, Scotland, 402.3, (1505), 354.7, (1327)

Erewash, East Midlands, 401.4, (463), 422.3, (487)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 400.7, (606), 335.9, (508)

Gateshead, North-east England, 400.6, (809), 336.2, (679)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 400.5, (487), 378.3, (460)

Wrexham, Wales, 399.1, (543), 369.0, (502)

Tendring, Eastern England, 398.4, (587), 339.3, (500)

Torbay, South-west England, 397.9, (542), 260.6, (355)

Braintree, Eastern England, 397.8, (609), 353.4, (541)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 397.1, (545), 276.9, (380)

Fareham, South-east England, 397.1, (462), 257.9, (300)

Wigan, North-west England, 396.1, (1310), 311.8, (1031)

South Somerset, South-west England, 396.0, (668), 334.3, (564)

County Durham, North-east England, 395.2, (2107), 330.9, (1764)

Lancaster, North-west England, 395.0, (585), 355.1, (526)

Slough, South-east England, 393.1, (588), 330.3, (494)

Broadland, Eastern England, 392.6, (518), 290.3, (383)

Bridgend, Wales, 389.7, (575), 427.0, (630)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 389.2, (516), 363.6, (482)

Coventry, West Midlands, 388.3, (1473), 389.0, (1476)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 387.8, (1955), 365.0, (1840)

Guildford, South-east England, 386.4, (581), 321.9, (484)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 386.1, (765), 288.7, (572)

East Devon, South-west England, 385.6, (571), 311.3, (461)

Rochford, Eastern England, 384.6, (337), 279.6, (245)

Luton, Eastern England, 384.5, (821), 286.1, (611)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 383.6, (512), 384.4, (513)

Ceredigion, Wales, 382.7, (279), 303.2, (221)

Breckland, Eastern England, 381.6, (539), 392.9, (555)

Hounslow, London, 381.2, (1036), 297.3, (808)

Boston, East Midlands, 378.3, (268), 330.3, (234)

Fylde, North-west England, 375.6, (305), 333.7, (271)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 373.7, (359), 345.6, (332)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 373.5, (303), 353.7, (287)

Sefton, North-west England, 372.6, (1028), 367.2, (1013)

Sunderland, North-east England, 372.5, (1035), 306.3, (851)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 371.8, (734), 265.4, (524)

Tandridge, South-east England, 371.6, (329), 328.7, (291)

Falkirk, Scotland, 370.6, (595), 409.2, (657)

Dorset, South-west England, 369.2, (1402), 340.5, (1293)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 369.0, (2174), 318.6, (1877)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 368.8, (1258), 420.1, (1433)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 367.0, (257), 359.9, (252)

Ashford, South-east England, 366.4, (480), 287.7, (377)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 366.2, (305), 294.2, (245)

Cherwell, South-east England, 366.2, (556), 341.1, (518)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 364.0, (451), 369.7, (458)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 363.4, (982), 337.5, (912)

Bury, North-west England, 361.8, (690), 290.5, (554)

Rochdale, North-west England, 361.3, (808), 241.9, (541)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 361.1, (498), 267.6, (369)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 361.0, (519), 259.4, (373)

New Forest, South-east England, 359.6, (646), 301.1, (541)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 359.1, (217), 319.4, (193)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 358.0, (541), 301.1, (455)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 357.9, (329), 412.3, (379)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 357.8, (641), 318.2, (570)

Moray, Scotland, 355.2, (340), 307.2, (294)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 354.3, (287), 354.3, (287)

Harlow, Eastern England, 352.9, (308), 267.0, (233)

Salford, North-west England, 352.5, (926), 315.6, (829)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 351.4, (326), 283.5, (263)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 351.1, (496), 276.7, (391)

Preston, North-west England, 351.0, (506), 319.8, (461)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 351.0, (474), 328.8, (444)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 350.5, (434), 306.0, (379)

Oxford, South-east England, 349.0, (529), 353.6, (536)

Oldham, North-west England, 347.2, (825), 302.6, (719)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 344.9, (463), 361.3, (485)

Pendle, North-west England, 344.0, (317), 280.0, (258)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 342.3, (425), 293.2, (364)

Reading, South-east England, 339.3, (544), 310.0, (497)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 338.9, (1115), 303.3, (998)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 338.5, (895), 379.3, (1003)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 338.4, (390), 237.8, (274)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 337.0, (635), 314.2, (592)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 335.8, (336), 306.8, (307)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 335.7, (535), 274.8, (438)

Maidstone, South-east England, 335.6, (581), 270.9, (469)

Exeter, South-west England, 333.8, (445), 310.5, (414)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 332.7, (314), 326.3, (308)

Knowsley, North-west England, 329.9, (503), 294.5, (449)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 328.8, (967), 287.7, (846)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 325.0, (251), 195.5, (151)

Runnymede, South-east England, 324.4, (293), 241.3, (218)

Watford, Eastern England, 323.9, (313), 282.5, (273)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 321.7, (987), 291.0, (893)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 321.3, (564), 242.7, (426)

Dartford, South-east England, 320.0, (365), 245.5, (280)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 317.6, (310), 252.1, (246)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 317.6, (823), 308.3, (799)

South Hams, South-west England, 317.2, (279), 268.3, (236)

Worthing, South-east England, 316.1, (350), 286.3, (317)

Burnley, North-west England, 315.6, (282), 275.3, (246)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 314.2, (1008), 367.2, (1178)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 308.6, (564), 264.8, (484)

Norwich, Eastern England, 308.1, (438), 320.0, (455)

Crawley, South-east England, 307.6, (346), 344.1, (387)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 307.1, (278), 236.4, (214)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 304.6, (376), 340.2, (420)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 304.5, (598), 323.9, (636)

Angus, Scotland, 303.1, (351), 188.2, (218)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 301.0, (540), 319.4, (573)

Liverpool, North-west England, 300.3, (1503), 264.3, (1323)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 296.6, (262), 356.6, (315)

Worcester, West Midlands, 295.2, (296), 188.5, (189)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 293.6, (446), 253.4, (385)

Basildon, Eastern England, 291.6, (547), 242.1, (454)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 291.3, (255), 282.1, (247)

Gravesham, South-east England, 287.2, (307), 196.5, (210)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 287.1, (455), 147.7, (234)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 285.9, (424), 329.1, (488)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 285.1, (1132), 232.0, (921)

Leicester, East Midlands, 283.6, (1004), 294.6, (1043)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 283.5, (266), 211.0, (198)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 283.2, (308), 385.3, (419)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 282.9, (152), 288.5, (155)

Wealden, South-east England, 277.8, (452), 265.5, (432)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 277.5, (3165), 245.2, (2797)

Manchester, North-west England, 277.5, (1542), 231.8, (1288)

Sutton, London, 275.4, (572), 241.2, (501)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 272.6, (409), 250.6, (376)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 271.0, (139), 282.7, (145)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 270.1, (411), 249.8, (380)

Adur, South-east England, 269.5, (173), 353.7, (227)

Arun, South-east England, 269.4, (434), 289.8, (467)

Bolton, North-west England, 268.9, (775), 252.2, (727)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 268.7, (567), 232.7, (491)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 268.1, (277), 198.4, (205)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 267.6, (613), 268.5, (615)

Enfield, London, 266.2, (888), 228.4, (762)

Chichester, South-east England, 262.5, (319), 174.5, (212)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 262.4, (1668), 303.0, (1926)

Hillingdon, London, 261.2, (807), 236.9, (732)

Barnet, London, 260.6, (1040), 233.6, (932)

Medway, South-east England, 258.6, (722), 232.1, (648)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 257.8, (752), 226.2, (660)

Wandsworth, London, 255.7, (843), 224.7, (741)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 255.6, (197), 280.3, (216)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 255.1, (860), 242.7, (818)

Harrow, London, 253.6, (640), 240.9, (608)

Ealing, London, 253.6, (863), 260.0, (885)

Swindon, South-west England, 252.2, (562), 240.5, (536)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 251.9, (333), 221.7, (293)

Maldon, Eastern England, 250.8, (164), 175.8, (115)

East Lothian, Scotland, 249.3, (269), 228.9, (247)

Merton, London, 249.0, (514), 267.4, (552)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 246.1, (276), 354.9, (398)

Dover, South-east England, 245.5, (291), 184.8, (219)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 244.4, (257), 166.4, (175)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 241.5, (1274), 198.6, (1048)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 241.1, (206), 245.8, (210)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 239.9, (209), 167.6, (146)

Midlothian, Scotland, 239.4, (223), 284.5, (265)

Bromley, London, 239.2, (796), 214.6, (714)

Hastings, South-east England, 228.0, (211), 154.5, (143)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 227.9, (285), 172.7, (216)

Lewes, South-east England, 222.2, (230), 158.4, (164)

Haringey, London, 220.8, (588), 194.5, (518)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 220.7, (405), 203.8, (374)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 220.3, (175), 250.5, (199)

Highland, Scotland, 216.2, (509), 165.2, (389)

Bexley, London, 211.8, (528), 201.0, (501)

Waltham Forest, London, 211.6, (586), 182.0, (504)

Croydon, London, 210.8, (819), 189.9, (738)

Redbridge, London, 210.0, (642), 196.0, (599)

Havering, London, 209.9, (547), 223.3, (582)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 205.9, (323), 204.0, (320)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 203.0, (230), 202.1, (229)

Canterbury, South-east England, 202.1, (337), 140.9, (235)

Rother, South-east England, 200.6, (194), 169.6, (164)

Greenwich, London, 198.2, (573), 204.5, (591)

Cotswold, South-west England, 191.7, (173), 209.4, (189)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 181.2, (388), 163.9, (351)

Tower Hamlets, London, 179.5, (596), 167.8, (557)

North Somerset, South-west England, 179.5, (387), 167.0, (360)

Brent, London, 176.0, (577), 175.1, (574)

Stroud, South-west England, 175.3, (212), 171.2, (207)

Lambeth, London, 169.7, (546), 163.8, (527)

Bristol, South-west England, 169.6, (790), 143.6, (669)

Lewisham, London, 169.0, (516), 152.3, (465)

Thanet, South-east England, 167.5, (237), 117.3, (166)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 163.3, (470), 118.1, (340)

Islington, London, 162.8, (404), 152.8, (379)

Newham, London, 161.0, (572), 182.7, (649)

Hackney and City of London, London, 159.7, (466), 161.0, (470)

Camden, London, 158.5, (443), 160.6, (449)

Westminster, London, 154.9, (418), 154.2, (416)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 147.4, (171), 148.2, (172)

Swale, South-east England, 140.4, (212), 111.9, (169)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 132.1, (35), 294.3, (78)

Southwark, London, 128.4, (411), 150.6, (482)

Gloucester, South-west England, 128.0, (166), 82.5, (107)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 109.3, (25), 109.3, (25)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 99.4, (96), 109.7, (106)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 75.9, (17), 49.1, (11)