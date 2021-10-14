Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

People have eyes tested at global landmarks to mark World Sight Day

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 6:16 pm
A woman has her eyes examined in front of London’s Tower Bridge (World Sight Day)
A woman has her eyes examined in front of London’s Tower Bridge (World Sight Day)

People have had their eyes tested at some of the world’s most famous landmarks, including Tower Bridge, to mark World Sight Day.

The tests have taken place at the London landmark, Brooklyn Bridge and the Gateway to India in the #LoveYourEyes campaign coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

A recent study found that nearly 3,000 people are estimated to have lost vision due to delays in treatment. The study also found 4.3 million fewer people received sight tests in 2020 compared to the year before.

A woman has her eyes tested at Brooklyn Bridge to mark World Sight Test as concerns are raised about the coronavirus pandemic causing a delay in treating sight problems
(OneSight)

IAPB warned that half of the world’s population will be short-sighted by 2050.

Organisers of the #LoveYourEyes campaign say the need for people to get their sight checked is more apparent with the coronavirus pandemic and worldwide lockdowns leading people to spend more time looking at screens and missing sight tests.

The tests in front of the landmarks are the first step towards securing eye care for the 1.1 billion people globally that currently do not have access to it, organisers say.

They added that it would be the first time they had their eyes examined for many people who attended the tests on World Sight Day.

