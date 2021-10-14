People have eyes tested at global landmarks to mark World Sight Day

People have had their eyes tested at some of the world’s most famous landmarks, including Tower Bridge, to mark World Sight Day.

The tests have taken place at the London landmark, Brooklyn Bridge and the Gateway to India in the #LoveYourEyes campaign coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

A recent study found that nearly 3,000 people are estimated to have lost vision due to delays in treatment. The study also found 4.3 million fewer people received sight tests in 2020 compared to the year before.

(OneSight)

IAPB warned that half of the world’s population will be short-sighted by 2050.

Organisers of the #LoveYourEyes campaign say the need for people to get their sight checked is more apparent with the coronavirus pandemic and worldwide lockdowns leading people to spend more time looking at screens and missing sight tests.

The tests in front of the landmarks are the first step towards securing eye care for the 1.1 billion people globally that currently do not have access to it, organisers say.

They added that it would be the first time they had their eyes examined for many people who attended the tests on World Sight Day.