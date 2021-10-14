Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Reporter delivers news live while riding a skateboard

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 7:14 pm
Victor Williams has been skateboarding since he was eight (Daniel Law/PA)
A reporter in the US has gone viral after delivering a news segment while riding a skateboard.

While reporting for Local 4 WDIV Detroit on a new skatepark in the city, Victor Williams took to his board and did a few laps and tricks.

“Victor, you are so cool,” his colleague can be heard saying in the news studio.

Tweeting a video of his skills, Mr Williams wrote: “Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit… of course I had to show the kids something.

“In all seriousness – as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community.

“Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit.”

Mr Williams has been skateboarding since he was eight, according to the clip.

Commenting on the video, which now has more than one million views on Twitter, the news channel said Mr Williams has “set the bar for best action live shot”.

