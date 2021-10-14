Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Secretary shares ‘mild’ winter briefing with energy suppliers – report

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 12:49 am
Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Kwasi Kwarteng has reportedly shared a private Met Office briefing with energy companies which said Britain could face a mild winter, which may help ease pressure on supplies in the coming months.

Rocketing global wholesale energy prices have seen 12 small energy suppliers collapse in the UK since September, with experts warning the increase in the price cap for consumers announced at the beginning of this month could be followed by a further rise in April.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the Business Secretary has shared a Met Office briefing with energy suppliers which said the “most likely scenario” is that this winter will be wet and mild.

“For the late winter period from January to February 2022, the most likely scenario is for an unsettled period of wet, windy and mild spells,” the private Met Office briefing said, according to the Financial Times.

The briefing would go further than the Met Office’s most recently published three month “outlook”, issued three weeks ago, which says that period up to December is “significantly more likely than normal to be mild”, but adds “cold spells are still possible”.

This report is produced for contingency planning and “for planners in government and business who make risk-based decisions”.

The Financial Times reported that the Met Office said it prepares long-term outlooks which consider the percentage chances for temperatures and these are of use for contingency planning.

These are not forecasts but used by people who understand risk, the Met said, adding: “The whole area of long-range forecasting is pretty experimental as far as any meteorological organisation is concerned.”

Labour’s shadow business secretary, Ed Miliband, told the paper: “This is a new low for government energy policy. Reduced to crossing his fingers for a mild winter, Kwasi Kwarteng is showing just how much a decade of inaction from Government has left us vulnerable.”

