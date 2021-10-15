Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Record £184m EuroMillions jackpot is still up for grabs

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 2:48 am
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery (Dylan Nolte/Camelot/The National Lottery/PA)
UK EuroMillions players have a second chance to win a record £184 million jackpot.

The huge amount went unclaimed after Tuesday’s draw – with Friday’s game expected to attract a surge of entries due to the size of the winnings.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s all to play for on Friday night as the whopping EuroMillions jackpot of an estimated £184 million remains up for grabs.

“EuroMillions has now hit its cap, which means any money that would have gone into the jackpot will now boost prizes in the next winning prize tier.

“If one UK winner banks the lot, they would instantly become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner. Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this extraordinary prize.”

Euromillions winners
Frances and Patrick Connolly, who scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot (Liam McBurney/PA)

The jackpot reached 220 million euros, at which point it is capped and cannot roll over again, after nobody won the £174 million EuroMillions jackpot on Friday.

It stays at that level for a further four draws if no-one claims the winnings.

It must be won in the fifth draw, and if no ticket matches all the numbers it is shared among all those ticketholders at the next prize tier where there are winners. That could result in many new multi-millionaires.

If the sum is won by a single UK ticket it would eclipse the previous top UK prize of £170 million, won by an anonymous EuroMillions ticketholder in 2019.

With that sum under their belt, one UK winner could count themselves richer than the singer Adele, whose net worth is £130 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

They could buy a house in each of the top 10 priciest streets in the UK, including in London’s Kensington Palace Gardens, where the average house price is nearly £30 million.

There have been five UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year, including the anonymous winners of £122 million in April and £111 million in June.

The biggest recent UK winners to go public were Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million prize in 2019.

