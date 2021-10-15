Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant Shapps admits new travel testing rules are ‘based on trust’

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 10:52 am
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that new rules allow travellers arriving in England to take cheaper lateral flow tests rare ‘based on trust’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has admitted that new rules allow travellers arriving in England to take cheaper lateral flow tests rather than PCR tests are “based on trust”.

The change in policy for the post-arrival test will come into force from October 24, in time for families returning from half-term breaks.

Travellers who take a test at home must take a photo of their test and booking reference, and send this to the private test provider to verify the results.

In an interview on Sky News, Mr Shapps accepted that the system will be “based on trust”, adding: “In this world nothing is 100%, and until now we haven’t been requiring any verification.

“Of course, the system requires people to be honest, like so many laws in this country.”

The minister told Times Radio that the process will be “robust”, but it is “important that we have a system in place which is straightforward”.

The use of lateral flow tests will only be accepted for fully vaccinated arrivals who have not visited a red list country in the previous 10 days.

The tests will cost about £25, compared with a typical price of £75 for PCR tests.

Anyone who tests positive will need to self-isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test provided by the NHS.

Luke Petherbridge, director of public affairs at travel trade organisation Abta, welcomed the announcement, and urged the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to adopt the new approach.

He said: “Costly tests have been a huge barrier to people travelling so we hope this will help make overseas holidays much more accessible.

“Brits are desperate to catch up on their much loved and much missed foreign trips.”

