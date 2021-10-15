Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

William Shatner says Duke of Cambridge is ‘wrong’ about his space flight

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 4:16 pm
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek (PA)
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek (PA)

William Shatner has defended his historic space flight following criticism from the Duke of Cambridge, saying the royal has got the “wrong idea”.

The 90-year-old actor, famed for his Star Trek role as Captain James T Kirk, said his space mission was a “baby step” to getting “polluting industries…off of Earth”.

The duke, interviewed ahead of his inaugural environment Earthshot Prize awards, said: “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”

Shatner lifted off from the Texas desert on Wednesday in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s space travel company Blue Origin.

The actor made history by becoming the oldest person to travel into space.

Interviewed by Entertainment Today, the actor said about the duke: “He’s a lovely Englishman. He’s going to be king of England one day. He’s a lovely, gentle, educated man, but he’s got the wrong idea.

“The idea here is not to go, ‘Yeah, look at me. I’m in space.’ No, I would tell the prince, and I hope the prince gets this message, this is a baby step of getting industry, all those polluting industries…off of Earth.”

Royal visit to Kew
William has criticised space exploration while their are issues on Earth to solve (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

Shatner and three other passengers lifted off in the fully automated, 60ft-tall New Shepard rocket from Van Horn, west Texas, and reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.

The actor and those on board experienced weightlessness as they reached the fringes of space, and after a trip lasting about 10 minutes, the capsule fell back to Earth with the aid of a parachute.

Addressing the duke’s argument that issues on Earth needed to be tackled before travelling into space, Shatner said: “So fix some of the stuff down here… but we can curl your hair and put lotion on your face at the same time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal