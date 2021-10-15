French ticket-holder scoops record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot By Press Association October 15, 2021, 9:49 pm (PA) A French ticket-holder has won the record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning numbers were 21, 26, 31, 34, 49, and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 05. Friday’s game was expected to attract a surge of entries due to the size of the winnings. Tuesday’s jackpot now sits at an estimated £14 million. Frances and Patrick Connolly (Liam McBurney/PA) There have been five UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year, including the anonymous winners of £122 million in April and £111 million in June. The biggest recent UK winners to go public were Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million prize in 2019. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Record £184m EuroMillions jackpot is still up for grabs No jackpot winner so record £184m EuroMillions is still up for grabs Lottery adviser says he has known winners who have not told a soul Ticketholders miss out on chance to grab £174m EuroMillions jackpot