What the papers say – October 16

The nation’s papers are led by the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The Times and The Guardian report a 25-year-old man is in custody after Sir David was fatally injured while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday on Friday.

THE TIMES: Tory MP stabbed to death

Guardian front page, Saturday 16 October 2021: Horror in broad daylight: Tory MP stabbed to death

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Sun all lead with police launching a terror probe into the incident.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Counter terror probe into MP's killer'

Tomorrow's front page: Tory MP Sir David Amess was knifed to death in a suspected terror attack, it emerged tonight

Sir David died “serving the people”, according to the Daily Mirror and iweekend.

The FT Weekend says Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review into politicians’ safety following Sir David’s death, while the Daily Star questions “How could it happen again?”, with the incident coming five-and-a-half years after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed by a far right extremist.