What the papers say – October 16

The nation’s papers are led by the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
The Times and The Guardian report a 25-year-old man is in custody after Sir David was fatally injured while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday on Friday.
The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Sun all lead with police launching a terror probe into the incident.
Sir David died “serving the people”, according to the Daily Mirror and iweekend.
The FT Weekend says Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review into politicians’ safety following Sir David’s death, while the Daily Star questions “How could it happen again?”, with the incident coming five-and-a-half years after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed by a far right extremist.