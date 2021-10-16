Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy, 16, on murder charge after teenager stabbed to death on playing field

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 10:12 am Updated: October 16, 2021, 12:18 pm
Hazrat Wali died in hospital about an hour after be was attacked (Metropolitan Police/PA.)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a playing field.

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy from Hammersmith and Fulham was charged with murder on Friday and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Mr Wali was an Afghan refugee who came to the UK two years ago, according to the Evening Standard.

The teenager was attacked at around 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital around an hour later.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

Anyone who has information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting 5697/12OCT. Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

