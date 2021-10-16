Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 12:57 pm
Sir David Amess was killed on Friday while meeting with constituents (PA)
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

Here is what we know so far:

– The Southend West MP was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at midday on Friday and died at the scene.

– Essex Police said the response of the emergency services was immediate and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

– A 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

– Official sources have told the PA news agency that the man is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage.

– Metropolitan Police declared the incident an act of terrorism, with early investigations revealing “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

– Police said a knife was recovered.

– Southend councillor John Lamb, a friend of Sir David, said the attacker was waiting at the church to see the MP and “drew a knife and stabbed him” when he was called.

– Detectives are not looking for any other suspects, though the Met said officers were carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area as part of their investigation.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle have visited the scene and laid flowers in tribute to Sir David.

– Sir Lindsay said there will need to be a discussion in the coming days around MPs’ security and any measures that should be taken.

– Ms Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect”, and said measures will be put in place “for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties”.

– The National Police Chiefs’ Council said every UK MP will be contacted by Operation Bridger, a nationwide police protective security operation established in 2016, to discuss safety precautions.

– Mr Johnson said Sir David was “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”, while former Conservative prime minister Theresa May said his death was “heartbreaking”, adding: “A tragic day for our democracy.”

– Flags were lowered to half-mast outside Parliament following Sir David’s death.

