Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Candlelit vigil held in honour of MP Sir David Amess

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 8:03 pm Updated: October 16, 2021, 9:25 pm
A candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hundreds of people attended a candlelit vigil in memory of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents.

Crowds carrying lanterns and candles gathered in darkness at Belfairs sports ground in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Saturday to honour Sir David, who was killed the day before.

The field is where an air ambulance had landed on Friday, as paramedics tried in vain to save the father-of-five at the nearby Belfairs Methodist Church.

At the vigil, Southend councillor Alan Dear addressed those gathered in a circle around dozens of glowing candles on the grass.

“For me, and I know for all of you because you’re here, it’s been a terrible 24 hours for all of us,” he said.

He went on: “For me, (Sir David) was a good friend, and I know he was a good friend to all of you here.

“He spent 40 years of his life caring for the constituents of Basildon and Southend.

“He was a very kind, loving, gentle man.

People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“A gentleman and a gentle man.

“He’s a person I will never forget.

“He’s always been available.

“If you ever needed help he was there.

“I know he’s helped many of you here this evening.”

He invited the crowd to join him in a minute’s silence, which was followed by rounds of spontaneous applause.

Sir David Amess was remembered at a vigil (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir David Amess was remembered at a vigil (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scores of floral tributes to Sir David, who had been an MP since 1983, had piled up by the police cordon on Eastwood Road North, where the church is, over the course of the day.

A message from Sir David’s cousins, left with floral tributes near Belfairs Methodist Church, said: “RIP David. Thinking of your lovely family. Can’t believe this has actually happened. Will always love you. Cousins Moira and Pat.”

A further family message, from second cousins, said: “I am so sad to hear the news of this brutal attack. You was a great man, husband, father and member of our family. You will be missed. Rest in peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]