What the papers say – October 17

Revelations about the suspect arrested over the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess lead most of Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the suspect had previously been referred to the Government’s counter-extremism programme.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph 'MP murder suspect was flagged to counter-extremism officials'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter https://t.co/UsfUCzx4yO pic.twitter.com/yxUconAdha — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 16, 2021

The Mail on Sunday says the 25-year-old man planned the attack more than a week in advance.

The Mail on Sunday: Killer plotted attack on Tory MP for week #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/d58LUXYVRS — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 16, 2021

Sir David was on a call with a PR professional discussing Children’s Parliament just minutes before he was attacked, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times: He ended the call at noon. Minutes later MP was dead #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/m44Twgm9QH — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 16, 2021

The Independent reports Home Secretary Priti Patel has drawn up a police protection plan for MPs in the wake of Sir David’s death.

The Independent: Patel draws up police protection plan for MPs #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ywfOeAcUv3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 16, 2021

The Sunday Mirror leads with political leaders declaring “Terrorism will not win”, while The Observer carries comments from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle demanding “an end to hatred” against MPs.

The Observer: We must end the hatred aimed at our MPs: Commons Speaker #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/tGui8TjQAa — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 16, 2021

Sunday People dedicates its front page to Sir David’s own past comments on the price his family pays for his political career.

Sunday People: My family pay a big price for me being MP #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/YFLQHJ5pB2 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 16, 2021

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with Midsomer Murders being hit with a censors’ warning over an episode featuring Morris dancing.