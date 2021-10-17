Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Car smashes through wall of library

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 5:56 pm
(Hardley Fire Station)
(Hardley Fire Station)

A library in Hampshire was left with substantial damage after a car smashed through its wall.

Books and magazines were sent flying by the incident at Hythe Library on Sunday morning – with images showing bricks, chairs and rubble strewn across the floor.

A car smashes through the wall of Hythe Library
The library is expected to be closed for at least a week (Hardley Fire Station)

A tweet from nearby Hardley Fire Station said two people who were in the car – understood to be an elderly couple – were able to escape the vehicle without major injuries, but then found themselves trapped inside the library, which is closed on a Sunday.

Fire crews used a winch to steady the car, and “tunnelled through” to reach the pair and help them to safety.

The library is expected to be closed for at least a week, Hampshire Libraries said.

The incident is not thought to be suspicious.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal