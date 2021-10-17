Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Major baggage system issue at Stansted described as ‘chaos’

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 10:42 pm
The main departures and arrivals building at Stansted Airport (Chris Radburn/AP)
The main departures and arrivals building at Stansted Airport (Chris Radburn/AP)

Passengers at Stansted Airport faced long queues and temporary luggage losses after a technical issue on Sunday.

The fault affected the airport’s hold baggage system, meaning that luggage had to be manually processed.

Queues spread across the airport as passengers tried to access their belongings or find members of staff to assist them.

People flocked to social media to request help from the airport, with one person describing it as “chaos” and complaining there were no staff around to help.

Speaking to the BBC, Neil and Gemma Jackson, who arrived at Stansted at 4.30am after travelling from Kent with their children, described their experience as “off the rails”.

Mrs Jackson said: “It started off ordinarily, we queued up to check in and that progressed quite quickly.”

“But where it really went off the rails was we were all advised to drop our bags at a particular zone. There was absolute chaos.

“Every single passenger from every airline seemed to be in the same queue.

Luggage trolleys at Stansted Airport in Essex (Chris Radburn/AP)
Luggage trolleys at Stansted Airport in Essex (Chris Radburn/AP)

“There was no crowd control, it snaked around the entire airport, people were pushing in.

“We waited politely at security control.

“Then our gate closed and we were turned away.”

Stansted has since apologised for the incident, but has also requested that customers still arrive at least three hours before their flight due to the knock-on effect.

A spokesperson for Stansted airport said: “London Stansted apologises for any inconvenience caused to passengers this morning due to a technical issue affecting the airport’s hold baggage system.

“Contingency measures were immediately put in place with our airlines to mitigate disruption and manually process baggage while engineers worked to fix the issue.

“The system is now operating as normal but passengers are still asked to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departs in accordance with their airline’s latest advice.”

In May, Stansted airport completed its biggest baggage network upgrade since the terminals launch in 1991, costing £70 million.

The work took four years and involved replacing the previous system of conveyor belts and chutes with 2.4km of track and 180 automated carts.

