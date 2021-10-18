Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emiliano Sala death flight: Man who organised trip goes on trial

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 2:48 am
David Henderson is on trial for charges relating to the flight that killed striker Emiliano Sala.
David Henderson is on trial for charges relating to the flight that killed striker Emiliano Sala.

The trial of a man charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft which crashed and killed Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will begin on Monday.

David Henderson, of Hotham in the East Riding of Yorkshire, is also accused of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission our authorisation.

The 66-year-old, who is alleged to have arranged the flight carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson, 59, will appear at Cardiff Crown Court.

Henderson denies committing the two offences under the Air Navigation Order (2016) which were brought by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft crashed north of Guernsey in January 2019.

Sala plane crash report
Emiliano’s Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage of the plane before it was washed away (AAIB/PA)

The plane was bringing the striker, who was involved in a multimillion pound transfer deal, from Nantes in France to Cardiff where he had signed for the Bluebirds, then a Premier League club.

The body of Sala was recovered from the seabed the following month, but neither the body of Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, nor the plane’s wreckage, was recovered.

At a hearing in October 2020, the court heard how Mr Ibbotson’s licence to fly an aircraft commercially had expired in November 2018.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) previously reported that the pilot had been flying too fast for the plane’s design limits and, while attempting to avoid bad weather, had lost control. A final manoeuvre to pull up the plane had caused the plane to break up in mid-air.

It added that Mr Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emiliano Sala Reaction
Emiliano Sala was in the process of signing for Cardiff City when the crash happened (Aaron Chown/PA)

Investigators found that a contributory factor in the crash was Mr Ibbotson having no training in night flying, and a lack of recent practice in relying only on cockpit instruments to control a plane.

And they found that he held a private pilot’s licence that did not allow him to conduct flights for reward.

An jury inquest into his death was postponed until after Henderson’s trial and is scheduled for February 14 2022.

Lawyer Daniel Machover told the PA news agency that Sala’s family would not be attending the trial in person.

Henderson, who denies all charges and is on bail, will appear before Mr Justice Foxton, a High Court judge. The trial is due to last for two weeks.

