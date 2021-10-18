Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of jobs ‘saved’ after Ford chooses Halewood for electric cars

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 5:44 am
Some 500 automotive jobs will reportedly be saved on Merseyside after Ford selected Halewood to help realise its plan to sell only electric cars in the UK and Europe by 2030.

The US manufacturer announced in February all of its cars and vans would have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by mid-2024, before its cars go pure electric by the end of the decade.

The firm will spend £230 million converting its factory in Halewood, Liverpool, which currently makes transmissions, to start producing up to 250,000 electric power units per year from 2024, according to The Times.

The decision was reached after the Government made some £30 million available to firms through the Automotive Transformation Fund, the paper added.

Ford has stopped short of setting a date for when it will cease selling diesel-fuelled commercial vehicles, but said in February two-thirds of sales were “expected” to be pure electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

The firm is investing 22 billion US dollars (£16 billion) in developing electric technology over the next four years.

This will include an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.

A general view of the Halewood Ford plant on Merseyside
The Halewood factory currently makes transmissions but will start producing up to 250,000 electric power units annually (Dave Kendall/PA)

In November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought forward the UK’s ban on sales of conventionally-fuelled cars and vans from 2040 to 2030 as part of his “green industrial revolution”.

Ford is the UK’s most popular new car brand with a 10% share of the market, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The Ford Transit is also the country’s best-selling new van.

Ford closed its engine factory in Bridgend, South Wales, with the loss of 1,700 jobs in September last year.

It has another engine plant in Dagenham, Essex, in addtion to the Halewood facility.

