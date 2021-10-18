Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Engineer celebrates 50 years in rail industry

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 9:56 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 10:20 am
Craig Neild is celebrating half a century in the rail industry (Northern/PA)
Craig Neild is celebrating half a century in the rail industry (Northern/PA)

A train engineer celebrating half a century in the rail industry has said “there’s always a new problem to solve”.

Craig Neild, 66, works for train operator Northern as an outstation fitter at Manchester Piccadilly station.

His role means he is responsible for fixing faults with train parts such as engines, gearboxes, doors and customer information screens.

The married father-of-two said: “It’s so hands-on that it keeps me active.

“Every day is different and there’s always a new problem to solve.

Trian engineer Craig Neild
Mr Neild is based at Manchester Piccadilly station (Northern/PA)

“I have a good working relationship with everyone – drivers, guards, platform staff and maintenance control, as well as the rest of the outstation team.

“I’ve never wanted to go into management as I like to be hands-on.”

Mr Neild said working in the industry has become much more technical since he started out as a British Rail apprentice in 1971 earning £10.20 a week.

New electric Class 331 and diesel Class 195 trains were introduced on the Northern network in July 2019, featuring wifi, air-conditioning, at-seat power sockets and information screens.

Mr Neild admitted: “Technology on the railway is moving very fast and it’s a challenge to keep up.”

Northern, which is publicly owned, is the second largest train operator in Britain, running services across the north of England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]