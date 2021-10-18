Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Drivers urged to check whether they face £12.50 daily fee as Ulez zone extended

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 11:46 am
Motorists are being urged to check whether they will face a £12.50 daily fee when London’s pollution charge zone is extended (Yui Mok/PA)
Motorists are being urged to check whether they will face a £12.50 daily fee when London’s pollution charge zone is extended (Yui Mok/PA)

Motorists are being urged to check whether they will face a £12.50 daily fee when London’s pollution charge zone is extended.

The area in which drivers of older, more polluting vehicles are liable for the sum will be 18 times larger from next week.

For diesel cars to avoid the charge they must generally have been first registered after September 2015, while most petrol models registered from 2005 are also exempt.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) has operated since April 2019, covering the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

It is being expanded from Monday October 25 to include all areas within the North and South Circular roads.

Transport for London (TfL) said nearly 10 million people have used its online checker to find out whether they will be charged if they drive into the zone.

It wants more people to use the tool before next week’s extension.

Some 100,000 cars, 35,000 vans and 3,000 lorries could “potentially be affected” by the new rules every day, according to TfL estimates.

The transport body added that more than 80% of vehicles in the wider zone will not be charged, up from 39% in February 2017 when the plans for the expansion were first announced.

More than one million letters have been sent to people who have driven within the new boundaries to make them aware of the changes, while more than 600,000 leaflets have been delivered to residents living there.

The charge applies all day, every day, except on Christmas Day.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “London’s toxic air is a health crisis causing long-lasting harm to our children and contributing to thousands of premature deaths.

“The Ultra Low Emission Zone has already cut nitrogen dioxide pollution by nearly half in central London and the expansion of the zone on October 25 means many more Londoners across the city will enjoy the benefits of cleaner, healthier air.

“We need bold action to clean up London’s air and whilst it’s encouraging that four out of five vehicles now meet the current standards and won’t have to pay the Ulez charge, I advise all drivers to use the TfL checker to make sure your vehicle is Ulez compliant.

“Our scrappage scheme will continue supporting motorists to ditch their polluting cars and make the switch to greener forms of transport as we drive towards a green recovery.”

Small businesses, charities and Londoners who are disabled or on low incomes who scrap a non-compliant cars and purchase a cleaner vehicles can apply to TfL for a £2,000 grant.

Those scrapping a motorcycle or moped may be eligible for a £1,000 payment.

Schemes for vans, minibuses and lorries have been suspended due to “unprecedented demand and limited funds”.

Alex Williams, TfL’s director of city planning, said: “We don’t want drivers to get caught out on October 25, we are advising people to use our checker to see if their vehicle meets the standards.

“If they are liable for the charge we would ask them to consider using public transport, or to walk or cycle if possible, and if they need to drive, consider using a car club whose fleets are fully Ulez compliant, or switching to the cleanest vehicle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]