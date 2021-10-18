Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular names of last century no longer in fashion

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 12:48 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 3:16 pm
John and Paul are two of the names losing popularity (Archive/PA)
Names such as Margaret, Rebecca, Paul and John were among the most popular names of the last 100 years but have since fallen out of favour, figures show.

Historic lists from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that Margaret was the number one girls’ name in 1924, 1934 and 1944 while Susan topped the list in 1954 and 1964.

But the latest data shows Margaret has dropped to 357th most popular girls’ name in 2020 in England and Wales with just 124 babies given the name.

Top 100 names for baby girls in 2020
Susan is ranked at 2,042nd position on the list, with a total of 13 baby girls named Susan in 2020.

In the list of boys’ names, John was top in 1914, 1924, 1934 and 1944 but has fallen to 150th in 2020.

Paul was the top name for boys in 1974, but sits at 384th on the 2020 list.

Rebecca was the number one name for girls in 1994, but is ranked 236th in 2020.

Thomas was the top name for boys in 1994, and is placed at 15th in last year’s list.

Sarah topped the lists for girls in 1974 and 1984, but in 2020 is ranked 115th.

Back in 1904 and 1914, the top name for girls was Mary, a name that sits at 291st on the most recent list.

In 1954 and 1964, David was the number one name for boys, but in 2020 is ranked 60th.

The top names for boys in 1984 was Christopher, which in 2020 was in 179th place.

