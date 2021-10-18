Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Pc jailed after forming inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 6:35 pm
Former Pc James Ankrett, who has been jailed for five months (West Midlands Police/PA)
A former police officer who engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties has been jailed for five months.

Ex-West Midlands Police Pc James Ankrett, who was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), admitted improper exercise of police powers and privileges when he appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court last month.

In a statement issued after the 40-year-old was sentenced on Monday, the IOPC said the officer became involved with a woman after attending an incident at her home in the summer of 2017.

The watchdog said evidence gathered during its investigation indicated Pc Ankrett had subsequently sent the woman inappropriate messages and pictures of himself undressed whilst on and off duty.

Crown court stock
Wolverhampton Crown Court: where James Ankrett was jailed (Rui Vieira/PA)

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: “Cases where officers abuse their position for sexual purposes are among the most serious examples of corruption that we investigate.

“The public has a right to expect police officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and that those who fail to do so will be investigated and dealt with robustly.”

Mr Campbell added: “Police are taught to maintain professional boundaries between themselves and members of the public, who are often in vulnerable situations when they come into contact with officers. Pc Ankrett now has a criminal conviction to his name and has paid a heavy price for stepping over that boundary.

”We would like to reiterate to police officers and staff, current or former, that we have a whistleblowing line for police officers and staff to report concerns of wrongdoing where they believe a criminal offence has been committed, or evidence of conduct that would justify disciplinary proceedings.”

Ankrett was dismissed last week at an accelerated misconduct hearing, having been suspended from duty after pleading guilty.

The former force response officer was previously restricted from duties and worked in a non-public facing role.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Sir David Thompson, who chaired the disciplinary hearing, said: “Officers like this have no place in West Midlands Police.

“They are an abhorrence to the men and women who make up this organisation who go out day in day out to protect the most vulnerable.”

