Home News UK

Inquiry report into Lord Janner allegation responses due out today

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 2:48 am
Lord Janner arrives back at home in London, after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court over 22 historic child sex abuse charges.
Lord Janner arrives back at home in London, after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court over 22 historic child sex abuse charges.

A root-and-branch report into how police, prosecutors and social services responded to allegations of sexual abuse against the late Labour peer Lord Janner will be published today.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) will present its findings, a year after hearing evidence about whether any attempts were made to exert improper influence in order to protect Lord Janner from criminal redress.

The former Leicestershire MP died in 2015 having been charged with 22 counts of historic child sexual abuse dating back decades.

He denied the allegations.

Courts Irving Janner
Lord Janner died in 2015 having been charged with historic child sexual abuse, which he denied (Peter Jordan/PA)

Lawyers for Lord Janner’s alleged victims told the inquiry’s hearings that there was a “culture of deference” towards the veteran politician, and that he enjoyed “the halo effect” while children he is alleged to have abused were routinely disbelieved.

Lord Janner’s family said he was simply the “subject of societal myths and stereotyping”.

No alleged victims of Lord Janner were called to give live evidence during the three-week inquiry strand, which was held largely behind closed doors to protect their identities.

Previous sections of the inquiry have focused on Westminster, children’s homes and the church.

The final report IICSA of overarching findings from all 19 sections of the investigation, set up in 2014 following revelations about shamed entertainer Jimmy Savile, is due to be laid before Parliament next summer.

