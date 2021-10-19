Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vodafone switches to recycled plastic Sim cards

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 6:03 am
(Matt Alexander/PA)
Vodafone is to switch to eco-Sim cards made from recycled plastic as part of efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

The telecoms giant said that it would begin providing the new Sim cards to customers this month, progressively replacing Sim cards made from new plastic.

The company said the scheme would eliminate the need for 320 tonnes of virgin plastic to be manufactured each year, which it said as a result had the potential to greatly reduce emissions created during the manufacturing process.

The cards are to be rolled out in all of Vodafone’s 13 markets in Europe – including the UK – as well as Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate the need to supply plastic SIMs entirely,” Alex Froment-Curtil, Vodafone group chief commercial officer said.

“We have already halved the amount of plastic used in our Sim cards, and the introduction of Eco-Sims made from recycled plastic will further reduce the environmental impact of our activities.”

Last year, Vodafone cut the size of the plastic holders in which Sim cards arrive in half, which the company says reduced the amount of plastic provided to customers by around 340 tonnes a year.

The telecoms firm added that it would offer the recycled plastic Sim cards until digital eSims become more widespread among mobile phone users.

