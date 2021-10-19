Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Face coverings to remain compulsory in Northern Ireland over winter

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 12:36 pm
Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has set out the Executive’s plan for dealing with Covid over autumn and winter (Peter Morrison/PA)
Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has set out the Executive’s plan for dealing with Covid over autumn and winter (Peter Morrison/PA)

Wearing face coverings in crowded indoor settings will remain a legal requirement in Northern Ireland throughout this autumn and winter, the First Minister has told MLAs.

Paul Givan also said that Covid status certification could be deployed as a contingency measure in some high-risk settings if cases rise sharply.

But, setting out the Executive’s Autumn/Winter Covid Contingency Plan, Mr Givan said if everybody follows the rules the public can look forward to a winter with fewer restrictions than at any point during the pandemic.

Delivering a statement at Stormont, he said: “In respect of the Autumn/Winter Covid Contingency Plan we start with the need to keep sectors open to the fullest possible extent and hopefully in totality.

“Our schools and further education sectors are back and we will want to protect that along with protecting our health service.

“We want to keep our businesses and leisure sectors open and we want to minimise impacts on citizens over the coming months.

“We have the best chance of doing this if we all continue to follow the basics and if as many people as possible take the vaccines.”

The Assembly heard that just over 82% of people aged 12 and above in Northern Ireland have received one dose of the vaccine.

Coronavirus – Mon Mar 29, 2021
The Assembly heard that 82% of people aged 12 and above have received one dose of a Covid vaccine (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Givan said a new public information campaign will be launched at the end of October.

He said: “While the importance of personal responsibility cannot be overstated, we have retained some baseline measures.

“These include the retention of a legal requirement for face coverings in crowded indoor settings, the retention of a focus on flexible and hybrid working to reduce the number of social contacts that take place in work settings, the continuing legal requirement for risk assessments to be carried out in certain settings, and for visitor and attendee details to be recorded to support the work of the test, trace and protect system.

“In the event that case numbers rise sharply or hospital pressures become unsustainable, the autumn/winter paper identifies a number of potential contingency measures, which include more focused communications to emphasise the risk and the need for everyone to act immediately, the potential to deploy Covid status certification in high-risk settings if considered appropriate and necessary.”

He added: “We are very mindful that the Covid pandemic has been with us for 19 months and we appreciate that it has been incredibly difficult for everyone.

“We have adopted a cautious approach to the relaxation of restrictions as we have sought to carefully balance the health and wellbeing of our citizens with societal, community and economic considerations.

“The autumn/winter plan is a continuation of this approach.

“The efforts that have been made by so many in recent months to drive up vaccination rates and step up compliance with mitigations do seem to be working. It is vital that we don’t let up, we must maintain our focus and collective endeavour.

“If we all do our part, we can look forward to an autumn/winter period with fewer restrictions than at any time during the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal