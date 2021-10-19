Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Giant puppet of Syrian child on 5,000-mile journey arrives on Kent coast

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 2:20 pm
Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, is greeted by children from the St Mary’s Primary Academy as she arrives in Folkestone, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company’s The Walk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, is greeted by children from the St Mary’s Primary Academy as she arrives in Folkestone, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company’s The Walk (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee has landed in Kent and taken its first steps in the UK as it continues its 5,000-mile journey symbolising “millions of displaced children”.

Little Amal has travelled through much of Europe after setting off from the Turkish-Syrian border in July and will finish in Manchester.

The 3.5-metre tall puppet of a nine-year-old girl has been greeted by communities all along its epic journey, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees.

It was greeted by actor Jude Law on Folkestone Seafront after arriving in England on Tuesday.

Little Amal puppet walk
Actor Jude Law holds hands with Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it arrives in Folkestone, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company’s ‘The Walk’. Picture date: Tuesday October 19, 2021.

The puppet’s long trek is intended to be a walk for all the children, many unaccompanied and separated from their families, who are forced to undertake extraordinary journeys under life-threatening conditions.

“Little Amal will walk so that we don’t forget them”, organisers say.

The puppet was made by War Horse creators Handspring Puppet Company from a moulded cane body with carbon fibre head, arms and legs.

Little Amal is operated by three people, one standing on a pair of stilts inside its body and two others beside moving its arms.

Little Amal puppet walk
Actor Jude Law walks with Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it arrives at Folkestone Beach, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company’s The Walk (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It comes as the UK Government faces continued criticism over its planned Nationality and Borders Bill, as well as its response to English Channel crossings.

More than 19,500 people have made the dangerous journey across the Dover Strait to Britain this year aboard small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

Despite this, the UK continues to see far fewer boat arrivals and asylum claims than many of its European counterparts.

At least 87,449 people have arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean by land and sea so far this year, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

At least 1,299 people are estimated to be dead or missing, according to the same data.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]