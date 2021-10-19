Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Hospital staff help patient stream her parents’ wedding renewal ceremony

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 4:58 pm
(The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)
(The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

A hospital patient was able to stream her parents’ wedding renewal ceremony thanks to a helping hand from staff members.

Wendy McFadden, who was admitted to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital (ROH) in London for a specialist hip surgery, had organised the celebration as her parents approached their 60th wedding anniversary this year – but pandemic restrictions delayed the plans.

When Ms McFadden’s own health deteriorated, leaving her in need of surgery at the same time as the rearranged wedding renewal, the team at ROH stepped in to make sure she was able to take part in her family’s celebrations.

(The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

Ms McFadden’s parents married in Stoke-on-Trent in 1961 and are now in their eighties.

Many members of staff on the Ward 4 team came in on their days off to stream the vow renewal ceremony in Ms McFadden’s room and help her dress for the occasion.

“They all deserve medals for what they’ve done. I spent so long helping to organise my parents’ wedding renewal and despite being in hospital, I’ve still been part of the day,” Ms McFadden said.

“I can’t thank them enough.”

(The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

Ms McFadden was “moved” by the support from the staff, who also organised a special meal, did her hair and make-up, and decorated her room.

Ward 4 manager Yi Kessey added, “We’ve all grown very attached to Wendy. She’s a very special lady and it’s our pleasure to help her celebrate.

“We knew this event was very important… I’m really proud of the whole team today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal