Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

William and Kate host postponed reception to mark unveiling of Diana statue

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 6:10 pm
William and Harry unveiling Diana’s statue (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
William and Harry unveiling Diana’s statue (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have held a reception at Kensington Palace to mark the unveiling of the Diana, Princess of Wales statue.

William and Kate gathered in the sunken garden of their London home, where the bronze tribute to the late princess is located.

But the Duke of Sussex, who lives in California after quitting as a senior working royal, did not fly back to attend Tuesday’s event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed guests to the sunken garden at their Kensington Palace home (Tim Rooke/PA)

He is understood to have been in touch privately with donors who supported the statue.

Brothers William and Harry unveiled the memorial together in July on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

Guest numbers were limited at the brief official ceremony because of the pandemic to the two dukes and just 14 others including Diana’s three siblings, and the larger reception was postponed.

Diana’s 60th birthday
Harry, with Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, did not fly back for the event on Tuesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The private event on Tuesday afternoon was a chance for the Cambridges to thank those who backed the project and to gather in memory of the princess.

The guest list is thought to have included Diana’s close friends, former staff and relatives.

William and Harry have had a long documented rift, which stretches back to before the Sussexes’ wedding when Harry was apparently angered by what he perceived as William’s “snobbish” attitude to Meghan.

Diana, Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The statue by renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley shows Diana, with short cropped hair and a style of dress based on the final period of her life, surrounded by three children.

The princess was killed in a car crash on August 31 in 1997,  when William and Harry were just 15 and 12.

Harry is publishing his memoirs next year, and he and Meghan laid bare their brief lives as working royals in their Oprah interview in March, alleging a member of the family made a racist comment about their son, and telling how the institution failed to help the duchess when she was having suicidal thoughts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal