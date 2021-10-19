Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

British Museum dish found to be rare Chinese artefact

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 12:05 am Updated: October 20, 2021, 10:16 am
(British Museum/PA)
(British Museum/PA)

A stoneware dish on display at the British Museum that was previously thought to be Korean has been identified as the “rarest of all Imperial Chinese ceramics”.

The plain green-glazed artefact was originally thought to be of Korean origin, but is in fact one of fewer than 100 surviving examples of Ru wares, the museum said in a statement.

Ru items were created between 1086 and 1125 for China’s Northern Song Imperial Court, according to the British Museum.

(British Museum/PA)

The dish was bought in 1928 by collector Sir Percival David in New York.

In the 1970s, scholars decided the dish was Korean, however their assertion has now been debunked by German academic Regina Krahl, who researches Ru wares.

The museum said researchers at Cranfield University’s Forensic Institute have subsequently proven “beyond reasonable doubt” the origins of the dish.

British Museum director Hartwig Fisher said: “This remarkable discovery is the result of the very latest academic and scientific research.

“It is thanks to this collaboration that experts have shed new light on an incredibly rare Chinese ceramic, revealing its history as a highly prized piece used by the Northern Song Imperial Court.”

British Museum stock
British Museum (Tim Ireland/PA)

Jessica Harrison-Hall, head of the China section and curator of Chinese ceramics, decorative arts and the Sir Percival David Collection at the British Museum, said: “Regina Krahl’s experienced eye alerted us to re-examine the dish which is smaller than an adult’s hand.

“When compared to other Ru wares in the collection, the cut of the foot ring, the shape of the brush washer and the ice-crackle within the glaze looked convincing but the colour of the glaze was quite grey and the marks on the base much larger than the usual sesame-seed shaped ones so to be certain the scientists were called in.

“They proved that she was right and another Ru ware existed.

“These are incredibly rare, beautiful and ancient – made just 20 years after the Battle of Hastings.”

