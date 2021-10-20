Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train passengers stranded for hours due to damaged electric wires

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 10:32 am Updated: October 20, 2021, 12:15 pm
Train passengers were stranded on trains and at stations for several hours hours after overhead electric wires were damaged (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rail passengers were stranded on trains and at stations for several hours hours after overhead electric wires were damaged.

The problem began shortly before 7pm on Tuesday near Cambridge, leading to several lines serving the city being blocked.

Operator Great Northern released a photograph showing a pantograph – a device mounted on train roofs to collect electricity from wires – on the ground next to a train.

Another image showed loose electric wires draped over the side of a train.

The firm said the power was switched off.

British Transport Police said they assisted Network Rail in “evacuating passengers from several stranded trains”, working with operators Great Northern, CrossCountry and Greater Anglia.

Passenger Colin Chang sent a tweet to Greater Anglia at 10.54pm which read: “Was meant to get back to Cambridge North at 18:58 but now having to get an Uber to get there.

“Being stuck on the train for 3+ hours with bad communication is not a great look. I’ve already filed for compensation but I’m not optimistic. Ruined my day.”

Another frustrated traveller, named Lee, wrote a message to CrossCountry stating: “Can you please explain why, given that I’ve been sat on your train from Stansted to Birmingham for over three hours when it should’ve arrived at my destination almost two hours ago, I haven’t been offered the alternative of a taxi to my destination?”

The firm replied that taxis were waiting at Cambridge for passengers on his train to take them to their destinations.

Ben Connor sent a tweet to Great Northern which read: “Is there any information on when more than one or two taxis, or a bus will be arriving at Royston.

“Have been here for 1.5 hours trying to get to Cambridge, there are dozens of people here stranded.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re very sorry to passengers who have had their journeys disrupted by this issue, particularly those on trains stranded as a result.

“We’ve worked with the train operators to safely take passengers from the stranded trains to continue their onward journeys as soon as possible.

“We carried out work overnight to repair the wires and the line has now reopened.”

Passengers were advised to check the latest travel information as disruption was not expected to end until 2pm.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the disruption on our West Anglia route last night. This was due to significant damage to the overhead wires in the Cambridge area.

“The incident happened at around 7pm, and as result, trains were unable to run through the affected area.

“Two of our services – the 5.13pm London Liverpool Street to Cambridge and the 5.37pm London Liverpool Street to Cambridge North – were safely evacuated and alternative arrangements made so passengers could complete their journeys. Neither train was full.

“Network Rail engineers worked through the night to repair the damage and services started to run from 9am today.

“We are very sorry for the disruption caused to passengers. Anyone who was affected by the delays can claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.”

