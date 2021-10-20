Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

45 million people targeted by scam calls and texts this summer

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 11:19 am
Ofcom has said almost 45 million people have been targeted by scam texts and calls this summer alone (Chartered Trading Standards Institute/PA)
Ofcom has said almost 45 million people have been targeted by scam texts and calls this summer alone (Chartered Trading Standards Institute/PA)

Almost 45 million people have been targeted by scam texts and calls this summer alone, Ofcom has said.

More than eight in 10 people (82%) – an estimated 44.6 million adults in the UK – have received a suspicious message in the form of a text, recorded message or live phone call to a landline or mobile over the last three months, a survey by the regulator found.

Text scams are the most common, with 71% saying they have received a suspicious text, while 75% of those aged 16 to 34 receiving one.

Some 44% who had been sent a suspicious text reported receiving such a message at least once a week.

Ofcom also found that suspicious calls continue to be a threat for landline users, with older people particularly susceptible. Some 61% of people aged 75 and over reported receiving a potential scam call to their landline.

More than half (53%) of respondents who received a suspicious live phone call on a landline over the last three months said they got a call at least once a week.

More than half of people who received a suspicious text either deleted the message (53%) or blocked the number (52%), and around half of those who received a suspicious live voice call or recorded message did the same.

But in the last three months alone, 2% – almost a million people – said they had followed the instructions in a scam message or call.

The research revealed that 79% of mobile phone users are not aware of the 7726 number to report a suspected scam text or call.

(Ofcom/PA)

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “Criminals who defraud people using phone and text scams can cause huge distress and financial harm to their victims, and their tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“Stay alert to any unsolicited contact. Put the phone down if you have any suspicion that it is a scam call, and don’t click on any links in text messages you’re unsure about. Report texts to 7726 and scam calls to Action Fraud or Police Scotland.”

– Ofcom surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK between September 18 and 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal