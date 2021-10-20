Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder team’s refusal to take on Stephen Port probe ‘not the answer we wanted’

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 1:53 pm
Stephen Port was given a whole life sentence in 2016 after being convicted of the murders of four young, gay men (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A senior police officer involved in the investigation into serial killer Stephen Port’s first victim has signalled his disappointment that the Metropolitan Police’s murder investigation team (MIT) turned down a request to take over the “complex” case.

Temporary Superintendent Mike Hamer was so suspicious of Port’s potential involvement in the unexplained death of 23-year-old Anthony Walgate that he emailed colleagues a week into the inquiry, stating it might be a case of “if and when” Port was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Unbeknown to police at the time, 6ft 5in Port arranged to meet fashion student Mr Walgate for sex at his flat in Barking, east London, on June 17 2014, where he plied him with a fatal amount of drugs before dumping his body outside two days later and calling police, pretending to be a passer-by.

Bus depot chef Port was only charged with murder the following year when police eventually linked the case of Mr Walgate with the deaths of three other young, gay men, who were found dead in public areas near Port’s flat, all with vast quantities of the drug GHB in their systems.

Stephen Port murders
Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Anthony Walgate and Gabriel Kovari were killed by Stephen Port (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Jurors at the inquest into their deaths are being asked to assess whether the victims’ lives could have been saved had police acted differently.

Mr Hamer was asked four times by Beatrice Collier, counsel to the inquest, whether he was satisfied that the borough’s request to have the investigation taken over by the more experienced MIT was refused.

Mr Hamer, giving evidence at Barking Town Hall on Wednesday, eventually replied: “It’s not the answer we wanted.”

Murder detectives turned down the case because evidence was not deemed strong enough to suggest the case was a homicide and so it continued to be treated as an unexplained death, the inquest heard.

Mr Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were all murdered during a 16-month period between June 2014 and September 2015.

The location outside Stephen Port’s former flat in Cooke Street, Barking, east London, where the body of his first victim, fashion student Anthony Walgate, was found (Emily Pennink/PA)

Port, now 46, was handed a whole life prison term in 2016 upon conviction.

Police giving evidence to the inquest have previously apologised for a series of failings, including not sharing intelligence with colleagues about a previous allegation against the suspect, not instructing a search on the police national database about him, and not sending his laptop off for scrutiny until nearly a year after he first struck.

The inquest continues.

