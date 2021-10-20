Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Domestic horses originated on the steppes before spreading across Europe – study

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 4:45 pm
The domestic horse originated on the steppes of the Caucasus before spreading across Europe (Steve Parsons/PA)
The origin of domestic horses has finally been established by researchers.

According to a new study, the animals were first domesticated in the Pontic-Caspian steppes – an area covering parts of modern day Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan – before conquering the rest of Eurasia within a few centuries.

Researchers looked at the whole of Eurasia by analysing the genomes of 273 horses that lived between 50,000 and 200 years BC.

This information was sequenced at the Centre for Anthropobiology and Genomics of Toulouse and Genoscope before being compared with the genomes of modern domestic horses.

They found that although the area was once populated by genetically distinct horse populations, a dramatic change occurred between 2000 and 2200 BC.

Dr Pablo Librado, first author of the study, said: “That was a chance: the horses living in Anatolia, Europe, Central Asia and Siberia used to be genetically quite distinct.”

According to the findings a single genetic profile, previously confined to the Pontic steppes (North Caucasus), then began to spread beyond its native region, replacing all the wild horse populations from the Atlantic to Mongolia within a few centuries.

Ludovic Orlando, of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), who headed the international team, said: “The genetic data also point to an explosive demography at the time, with no equivalent in the last 100,000 years.

“This is when we took control over the reproduction of the animal and produced them in astronomic numbers.”

Scientists found two main differences between the genome of this horse and those of the populations it replaced.

One is linked to a more docile behaviour and the second indicates a stronger backbone.

Researchers suggest these characteristics ensured the animals’ success at a time when horse travel was becoming global.

The study also found that the horse spread throughout Asia at the same time as spoke-wheeled chariots and Indo-Iranian languages.

However, the scientists say the migrations of Indo-European populations, from the steppes to Europe during the third millennium BC could not have been based on the horse, as its domestication came later.

They suggest this demonstrates the importance of incorporating the history of animals when studying human migrations and encounters between cultures.

The study is published in Nature.

