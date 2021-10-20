Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New owners ask Newcastle United fans not to wear Arab dress

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 4:49 pm
Newcastle United fans have been asked not to wear Arab dress – unless they usually do so (PA)
Newcastle United fans have been asked not to wear Arab headdresses and robes in tribute to the new Saudi-backed owners as it could cause offence.

Jubilant fans, overjoyed at the thought of the club becoming major players in the Premier League again with a war chest to buy new players, donned fake Arab garb at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Some fashioned their outfits from tea towels, while others wore more genuine white robes and real keffiyehs.

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Fans have been told the new owners were not offended by the gesture (PA)

The club has now requested fans not to do this – unless they would ordinarily wear such outfits – as some may find it inappropriate, although the owners said they were not offended.

A club statement said: “A number of supporters have recently attended St James’ Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

“No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way.

“It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.

“However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

“All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.”

The equality and inclusion group Kick It Out welcomed the request, saying: “We support the proactive steps taken by the club to ensure all fans feel welcome attending games at St James’ Park.”

