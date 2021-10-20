Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Parts of UK to see strong winds and heavy rain as storm moves in

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 5:27 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Parts of UK are set to be hit with heavy rain and strong winds as a storm moves in from France.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering most of southern England overnight and into Thursday – meaning those living there could see transport delays, flooding and power issues.

It comes as a low-pressure system named Storm Aurore moves in from France, bringing up to 50mm of rain and 45mph winds in the worst affected areas.

WEATHER Storm
(PA Graphics)

Becky Mitchell, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got yellow rain warnings in place which will last for the rest of Wednesday until 3am on Thursday, covering the southern counties and the Channel Islands.

“Heavy and persistent rainfall will fall in the areas covered by the warning, mostly between 15-25mm, but some places will see potentially 30mm or higher along with some rumblings of thunder.

“There’s also likely to be very strong winds, typically around 45mph on the coasts, reaching 70mph in the Channel Islands.

“This may cause some disruption to commuters tomorrow morning, as some places will see some flooding- while the impact of thunder could cause power cuts.”

However, the rest of the UK is likely to remain unaffected and will instead turn “really cold”, with parts of Scotland dropping below 0C due to a cold front moving from the north.

The Met Office says the unsettled weather is likely to continue for the rest of the week, with showers and breezy conditions across western Scotland and and in some areas of central and northern England and Wales on Friday.

Forecasters predict there to be more persistent rain over the weekend, with the heaviest rain expected in western Scotland, where 40-60mm could fall in 24 hours.

Northern Ireland, northern England and Wales, could see up to 20mm of rain could fall over six hours, while southern and central areas will see light rain.

