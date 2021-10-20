Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former FA head Barwick honoured with OBE for dedication to ‘hobby’

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 5:42 pm
Brian Barwick is made an OBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (PA)
Former FA chief executive Brian Barwick said he was fortunate to have spent four decades working in his hobby as he was made an OBE by the Prince of Wales.

Mr Barwick, who for many years was a national figure in sports administration, described being the boss of the Football Association as “challenging, difficult, exciting, wonderful – and all on the same afternoon”.

He was awarded the honour during one of two investiture ceremonies staged at Windsor Castle with the Princess Royal conducting the other.

Brian Barwick after being made an OBE by the Prince of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Barwick said: “The FA was challenging, difficult, exciting, wonderful – and all on the same afternoon. It was just a phenomenal four years.”

As well as the Football Association, which he headed from 2005 to 2008, Mr Barwick was chairman of the Rugby Football League, rugby league’s Super League competition and football’s National League – a post he will relinquish at the end of this season – and he is president of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

Speaking about his career he added: “I’ve had a full and varied and fantastic life, I’ve been very fortunate, I’ve worked in something that’s my hobby, and of course there have been some tough days in there, but on the whole it’s been a wonderful four decades.

“But equally I’ve been able to put something back, I work with students, I’m on an advisory board of a university and I work very hard to pass on what I’ve learnt.

“It’s never been a job, I lived with it all my life I was following sport, collecting scrap books – I’ve lived and breathed it all my life.”

