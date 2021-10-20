Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail enthusiast Pete Waterman reveals name of HS2 tunnelling machine

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 6:38 pm
Pete Waterman said HS2 was ‘a new chapter in rail travel’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
Pete Waterman said HS2 was ‘a new chapter in rail travel’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Veteran music producer and rail enthusiast Pete Waterman has unveiled the name of HS2’s first Midlands tunnelling machine.

He announced the equipment was named Dorothy after Dorothy Hodgkin, who became the first British woman to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1964.

The name was suggested by a student at Warwickshire College Group and was the winner from a public vote this summer.

Pete Waterman
Pete Waterman visited the construction site in Warwickshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 2,000-tonne machine will create a one-mile-long twin bore tunnel under Long Itchington Wood, Warwickshire.

Mr Waterman, 76, who grew up in Coventry, visited the construction site on Wednesday.

He said: “All my working life I’ve travelled and commuted by rail. HS2 is a new chapter in rail travel.

“I can only hope that this railway can do for others what railways did for me.”

Pete Waterman, right, at the unveiling
Pete Waterman, right, at the construction site (Steve Parsons/PA)

He added: “Our great-grandchildren will thank us. Thousands of people across the West Midlands are working on this project, now. Twenty-thousand people across the UK. That’s a massive employer.

“HS2 is creating more jobs than any other industry would ever do.”

The tunnel is being created in an attempt to protect the ancient woodland above it.

