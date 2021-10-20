Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Future variants may pose threat, warns Javid, as he urges people to get jabbed

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 8:10 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned of the potential threat of future coronavirus variants as he urged people to get vaccinated and take up the offer of a booster jab.

Downing Street said this week it was monitoring the AY4.2 variant – a descendant of the coronavirus Delta variant that is being seen in a growing number of cases – but insisted there was no evidence it spreads more easily.

Mr Javid said that Covid-19 mutates, like any virus, adding that new variants are being identified “all the time”.

“This includes a new version of the Delta variant, which is currently known as AY4.2, and that new variant is now spreading,” he told a Downing Street press briefing.

“And while there’s no reason to believe at this point that AY4.2 poses a greater threat, the next variant, or the one after that, might do.

“So we need to be ready for what lies around the corner. This means our ongoing programme of booster jabs is so important, and this winter we’re prioritising those most in need.

“Today we’ve reached a milestone of 4 million top up jabs in England, but we need to get even more people protected.

“We’ve got the jabs, we just need the arms to put them in.”

Scientists say AY4.2 carries two characteristic mutations in the spike, Y145H and A222V, both of which have been found in various other coronavirus lineages since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, they have remained at low frequency until now.

The first strains carrying both mutations were sequenced in April 2020, and either are found in any variant of concern.

AY4.2 is rare outside the UK, and there have been only three cases detected in the US so far.

In Denmark, the other country that, besides the UK, has excellent genomic surveillance in place, it reached a 2% frequency but has gone down since.

Work is under way to test whether it may be less well recognised by antibodies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal