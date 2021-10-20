Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nearly 1,500 suspects arrested in week-long county lines crackdown

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 12:04 am
Officers at the early morning serving of a warrant for Operation Orochi to tackle county lines (Met Police)
Nearly 1,500 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested, while weapons including zombie knives and samurai swords were seized, in a week-long county lines crackdown by police.

Forces in England and Wales focused on the organised drugs crime, which involves dealers using mobile phones to help transfer class A substances from large cities to towns and rural areas, between October 11-17.

County lines are run by “line holders” and young children and vulnerable adults are often groomed, coerced, or threatened into being used as “runners” to deliver the drugs.

The practice also routinely leads to violence, and 289 weapons – including 49 firearms and 120 knives – were seized in the week-long police operation.

Weapons uncovered also included 12 zombie knives, 22 machetes, eight samurai swords and four crossbows.

Some 1,468 people were arrested, and 2,664 vulnerable people – mostly children – were engaged for safeguarding by police.

A total of £1,254,384 was also seized, along with £2 million worth of class A drugs.

Some 28.8kg of heroin and 26.8kg of cocaine were found, and officers visited 894 cuckooed addresses, which are households usually of vulnerable people used to store drugs.

Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for county lines, said police are making “significant inroads into dismantling violent county lines”.

“The figures speak for themselves – we’re stopping abhorrent criminals abusing young people and lining their own pockets in the process,” he said.

“Nearly £2,000,000 worth of class A drugs and hundreds of weapons are now off our streets thanks to the work of officers up and down the country.”

He praised the work of the Children’s Society charity, which has helped officers to identify children involved in the crimes, and urged anyone worried about a vulnerable person who could be engaged in county lines to contact police.

The NPCC said the number of county lines operating in England and Wales has declined from 2000 in 2018 to around 600 active lines currently, thanks to the work of forces in major exporting areas including Merseyside, West Midlands and London.

Police can now bring victimless prosecutions for modern slavery offences, which ensure children and vulnerable adults are spared the ordeal of having to face their exploiters in court.

