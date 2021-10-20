Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Half of Britons ask questions online first over fear of judgment – poll

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 12:05 am
Sexuality, gender identity and disability are the topics people are most afraid to ask about, a study suggests (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sexuality, gender identity and disability are the topics people are most afraid to ask about, a study suggests (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Half of Britons search online first for answers on certain topics before asking another person directly over fears of judgment or causing offence, according to a poll.

Sexuality, gender identity and disability are the matters people are most afraid to ask about, a Google-commissioned YouGov study suggests, with only 15% stating they often ask people personal questions.

Those aged over 55 appear to be the least comfortable (42%), compared with younger generations aged between 18 and 24 (50%).

Of the 3,032 adults surveyed, almost half (48%) said searching online allowed them to ask a question without judgment.

A third (31%) indicated they are unsure how best to approach a topic, while 36% are fearful of being offensive to another person.

It comes as Google – which recently launched the ItsOKToAsk campaign – revealed that “what does lgbtq stand for?” is among the most searched sexuality-related questions in the last 12 months, alongside “is autism a disability?” and “how many religions are there?” on matters of disability and religion.

Despite this, the research suggests that people are open to being asked some questions, with family-related experiences (33%) and age-related experiences (32%) top of the list that people wished others would ask them questions directly about.

Two-thirds (67%) who identified as having a disability said they would appreciate it if people asked them about their disability, while 49% of people who identify as LGBTQIA+ would welcome questions directly about their gender-related experiences.

“Topics such as sexuality, religion and disability – those that people are most worried to approach – can be ‘hidden’ and associated with bias, so we may fear being seen to be making assumptions about another person’s lifestyle,” said Professor Sophie Scott, director at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London.

“However, as the Google Search research shows, it’s very important to ask questions to make people feel like they matter.

“We want to tell people our stories, to feel heard and understood and seen.

“Being ignored is far worse for our mental state and finding areas of common ground can be very positive for people’s sense of a social connection with someone else.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]