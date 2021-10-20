Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victorian coin found under mast of Nelson’s flagship to go on display

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 12:27 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 7:11 am
Diana Davis, head of conservation at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, holds the 127-year-old farthing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Diana Davis, head of conservation at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, holds the 127-year-old farthing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Conservation workers have discovered a 127-year-old farthing which had been placed under the mast of Nelson’s flagship, HMS Victory, for good luck.

The Victorian-era coin was found when the mast of the Royal Navy’s oldest commissioned warship was removed for restoration work in May.

Now it is to go on display to mark Trafalgar Day, October 21, at the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) next to Victory’s dry dock at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The tradition of placing coins under ships’ masts is believed to date back to Roman times and continues today.

HMS Victory
A crane begins the process of removing the main lower mast from HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The date of the coin – 1894 – matches the year when a set of masts were installed on Victory after being transferred from the decommissioned HMS Shah.

They replaced Douglas fir masts from the 1850s which had become rotten.

Diana Davis, head of conservation at the NMRN, found the coin – which was worth a quarter of a penny at the time and would now have a value of 0.1p – when she was examining the base plate after the mast had been lifted out in May 2021.

It was found next to a metal wedge placed between the mast and the base plate to allow the mast to sit at the desired angle.

She said: “I excavated it from the shim on the mast base plate with a leaf trowel and scalpel, after recording and drawing it in situ.

“Then, in the laboratory, I removed as much of the corrosion as possible without damaging the patinated copper alloy surface.

“There has been a little bit of loss to the coin’s surface from the impact of the mast with upwards of 21 tonnes resting on it, but I was able to clean enough of the sound surface to uncover the lighthouse to the lower left side of Britannia, allowing us to date it as an 1894 farthing.

“It’s been one of the more unusual projects I’ve worked on – being the first person to see the coin in over 120 years.”

HMS Victory coin
The coin was found next to a metal wedge placed between the mast and the base plate (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In perfect condition, the coin would have shown Queen Victoria’s head on one side, with her hairstyle documented to 1874-94, and Britannia on the other, with a lighthouse in the background, but the images are unclear because of corrosion.

Rosemary Thornber, principal heritage adviser for HMS Victory, said: “We had wondered if there would be a coin under the mast, to follow with naval tradition, and imagine our excitement when the coin was found and news rapidly spread through the team, who were sworn to secrecy whilst we conserved it and made plans to put it on display.

“It’s been a real privilege to research it and to see the damage that had been caused by the pressure from the mast sitting on it.

“Whilst on paper it’s not particularly rare, the fact that it occupied such an intriguing place for so many decades, and now its imprint is part of Victory’s fabric, makes it invaluable to us and our visitors will love to see it.”

The mast’s removal was part of a 20-year project in order for it to be analysed and conserved to ensure it is structurally secure and materially stable enough to be fully rigged.

