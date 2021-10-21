Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – October 21

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 4:39 am
The front pages feature Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s warnings about a resurgence of Covid while there is also news on a rest order for the Queen.

The Daily Telegraph carries the message from Mr Javid shared on many front pages of “Have your booster jab to keep your freedoms”.

The Guardian and The Times lead on the Health Secretary’s warning that daily case numbers could rise to 100,000 if more precautions are not taken.

Similarly, the Financial Times and The Independent lead on Mr Javid telling to public to “act now” or face returns to Covid restrictions this winter.

The Daily Mirror says the virus fight is not over.

“Get booster jab and wear mask to save Christmas” is the i‘s take on Mr Javid’s urgings.

The Daily Express runs an upbeat headline of “New drugs to fight off Covid” but urges readers: “We can’t blow it now … get your jab!”

The Daily Mail also reports on the new “miracle pill” it says will halve the risk of death from Covid.

And Metro splashes with Mr Javid’s call for people to have a booster jab and a flu shot, under a headline of “Call two arms”, while also reporting the Queen has been told to rest.

The Sun leads on those health fears surrounding the Queen after she cancelled her duties on Wednesday.

And the Daily Star leads on Strictly Ballroom.

