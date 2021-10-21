Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother of five-year-old boy found dead in river charged with murder

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 6:11 pm
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead(Ben Birchall/PA)
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead(Ben Birchall/PA)

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river has been charged with his murder.

Angharad Williamson, 30, from Sarn, is the third person to be charged with the murder of her son Logan Mwangi.

Logan, who was also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Bridgend County on July 31.

Williamson had previously been charged with perverting the course of justice.

South Wales Police announced on Thursday that detectives had charged her with the more serious offence of murder.

She will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 22.

Her partner John Cole, 39, has already been charged with murder.

Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)

A 14-year-old boy was also charged with Logan’s murder on Thursday when he appeared in front of Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

He too had previously been charged with the lesser offence of perverting the course of justice.

Logan was found dead after police were called to reports of a missing child at 5.45am.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed to have died.

An inquest opening heard Logan was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, on July 31.

At the inquest opening in Pontypridd, coroner’s officer Lauren Howitt said Logan had been formally identified by his grandmother Claire Williamson.

She told the hearing that a post-mortem examination had been carried out but further investigation was needed before a cause of death was announced.

South Wales Police major crime investigation team is carrying out the ongoing inquiries into the death.

