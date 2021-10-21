Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Queen spent night in hospital for ‘preliminary investigations’ after rest orders

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 10:29 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 12:45 am
The Queen at Windsor (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Queen at Windsor (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The 95-year-old monarch, who was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland, returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime on Thursday and remains in “good spirits”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

The head of state’s trip to central London’s private King Edward VII’s Hospital, which began on Wednesday afternoon, was kept a secret but the Palace issued a statement on Thursday evening after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

It was the monarch’s first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

She spent a night at the private clinic in 2013 when she was treated for a nasty bout of gastroenteritis.

She travelled to the hospital on Wednesday by car rather than by helicopter.

Qipco British Champions Day – Ascot
The Queen has had a busy October including a day at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA)

It is understood the head of state was due to attend for only a short stay while she was seen by specialists, so the development was not announced by the Palace at the time, and protecting the Queen’s medical privacy was also a consideration.

The overnight stay was said to be for “practical reasons”, a source said.

King Edward VII’s Hospital is 23 miles from Windsor – around a 55-minute drive in good traffic conditions.

The Queen’s team of royal physicians are understood to have been taking a “cautious approach”.

Duke of Edinburgh hip operation
King Edward VII’s Hospital in London where the Queen stayed overnight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Queen was said to be back at her desk on Thursday afternoon, undertaking light duties.

She was said to be disappointed not to be able to travel to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and reluctantly heeded the advice of her doctors.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch, whose husband the Duke of Edinburgh died just six months ago, has had a busy schedule since returning from Balmoral at the start of October.

She hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked bright and cheerful as she carried out her royal duties.

Global Investment Summit
The Queen meeting guests at the Global Investment Summit on Tuesday (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Her admission is understood not to have been related to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to resist calls from health leaders for tighter Covid restrictions despite the rising levels of infections

The daily number of cases reported in the UK has surpassed 50,000 for the first time since mid-July.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on whether the Queen has received her booster Covid-19 jab but given her age it is likely she has had it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]