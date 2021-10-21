Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unplanned pregnancies almost twice as likely during first UK lockdown, study finds

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:04 am
A pregnant woman holds her stomach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Women were almost twice as likely to have an unplanned pregnancy during the first UK lockdown as before, owing to a lack of access to contraception, a new study has shown.

Researchers analysed data from 9,784 women, who are all participants of the ongoing Contraception and Pregnancy Study (Cap-Covid) based at UCL and UCLH.

Of the overall group, 4,114 conceived pre-lockdown (defined using the date of April 1 to ensure restrictions were in place) and 5,670 conceived post-lockdown.

Once researchers had taken account of factors likely to influence the results, including ages of the women and time of conception, women were found to be nine times more likely to have difficulties in accessing contraception owing to the pandemic.

The proportion of women reporting issues getting contraception rose from 0.6% pre-lockdown, to 6.5% post-lockdown.

The proportion of unplanned pregnancies also nearly doubled over the period, from 1.3% pre-lockdown to 2.1% post-lockdown.

Women in the study were pregnant between May 24 and December 31 2020.

Contraceptive pills (Tim Ireland/PA)
Contraceptive pills (Tim Ireland/PA)

The report’s senior author Dr Jennifer Hall, of the UCL Institute for Women’s Health, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries, including the UK, recognised the need for continuing contraception provision and implemented new practices and policies to deliver this.

“The UK saw a significant shift to telemedicine along with remote prescription for progestogen-only pill and combined oral contraceptive pill for up to a year compared to the usual three to six months, and many maternity services also worked to improve the postnatal contraception provision available in hospitals.

“However, we found that despite the introduction of new policies and practices by contraception and abortion service providers during the first lockdown, women continued to report ongoing difficulties in accessing contraception leading to a significant rise in the proportion of unplanned pregnancies.”

Researchers say the percentage of unplanned pregnancies reported in the study may be an underestimate as they may not have captured data from women who did not plan to continue their pregnancy.

Dr Neerujah Balachandren, part of the Reproductive Medicine Unit at UCLH, said: “Prior research has pointed to several factors which may explain why it was harder to access contraception during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These include a lack of clarity about the legitimacy of trying to access Sexual and Reproductive Health services (SRH) during a pandemic, uncertainty about which SRH services are still available, limited GP appointments, challenges to contraceptive prescribing and closure of usual points of access to free condoms within community settings.”

