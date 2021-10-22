Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 22

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 1:37 am
Calls to allow people to have their booster jabs and a hospital stay for the Queen feature among an array of stories on the front pages.

The Daily Express continues the push for precautions to avert a major resurgence of Covid-19, reporting on vaccination research under a headline of “booster jabs offer ‘near total’ protection.

The Daily Mail reports nine million people are “set to get booster jab early” as the Prime Minister urges science experts to slash the recommended six-month waiting time for third shots.

And The Daily Telegraph says the wait “could be cut to five months”.

The i, meanwhile, says the new minister for vaccines Maggie Throup has “gone missing” with “zero national media appearances” in the six weeks since starting the role.

The Independent leads on the care watchdog warning England’s NHS and care services face a “tsunami of unmet need” while also asking if Joe Biden has “lost his climate credibility”.

And GPs are threatening industrial action in protest at the Government’s moves to force them to give face-to-face appointments with any patients who want them, The Guardian reports.

In other news, the Daily Mirror splashes on the Queen spending the night in hospital.

The suspected killer of Sir David Amess had plotted to kill an MP for two years before murdering the Conservative politician, Metro reports.

The Financial Times leads on debate over mooted interest rate rises as inflation heads towards five percent.

And the Daily Star brings news of a price rise for Marmite caused by supply chain shortages under the headline “You’ll either love this news or you’ll hate it”.

