Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 292 (77%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 82 (22%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 919 new cases in the seven days to October 18 – the equivalent of 1,312.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 371.3 in the seven days to October 11.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, up from 180.1 to 1,304.7, with 1,514 new cases.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 189.4 to 1,224.1, with 1,480 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (588.3) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (495.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Cheltenham (up from 180.1 to 1,304.7)

Stroud (189.4 to 1,224.1)

Tewkesbury (121.1 to 1,148.8)

Blaenau Gwent (371.3 to 1,312.5)

Swindon (280.9 to 1,088.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 11.

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 1312.5, (919), 371.3, (260)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 1304.7, (1514), 180.1, (209)

Stroud, South-west England, 1224.1, (1480), 189.4, (229)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1148.8, (1110), 121.1, (117)

Swindon, South-west England, 1088.0, (2425), 280.9, (626)

Caerphilly, Wales, 1076.3, (1956), 501.3, (911)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1074.6, (2110), 410.0, (805)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 1029.9, (1487), 495.2, (715)

Torfaen, Wales, 1026.0, (973), 744.5, (706)

Mendip, South-west England, 1017.3, (1183), 516.8, (601)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 997.3, (1550), 498.0, (774)

North Somerset, South-west England, 979.7, (2112), 201.8, (435)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 918.3, (2643), 170.2, (490)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 917.3, (4624), 436.4, (2200)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 905.6, (1435), 296.0, (469)

Newport, Wales, 872.5, (1365), 425.1, (665)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 858.9, (1162), 711.0, (962)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 851.8, (742), 273.2, (238)

Gosport, South-east England, 844.4, (715), 649.5, (550)

Winchester, South-east England, 822.7, (1036), 636.1, (801)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 817.8, (1112), 772.9, (1051)

Cardiff, Wales, 814.2, (3006), 725.3, (2678)

Copeland, North-west England, 808.3, (550), 609.9, (415)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 803.1, (1018), 648.5, (822)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 793.1, (979), 339.4, (419)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 787.1, (749), 448.7, (427)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 770.1, (758), 620.8, (611)

Bristol, South-west England, 761.2, (3546), 191.5, (892)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 758.2, (1834), 446.5, (1080)

South Somerset, South-west England, 758.2, (1279), 395.4, (667)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 756.3, (457), 364.1, (220)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 748.5, (1072), 574.6, (823)

Cotswold, South-west England, 747.8, (675), 210.5, (190)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 744.5, (1009), 602.9, (817)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 728.7, (650), 501.1, (447)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 720.5, (577), 816.7, (654)

Wyre, North-west England, 718.2, (812), 630.6, (713)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 715.3, (688), 723.6, (696)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 709.0, (1273), 451.7, (811)

Halton, North-west England, 707.5, (918), 618.8, (803)

Warwick, West Midlands, 697.7, (1011), 550.7, (798)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 696.6, (712), 595.8, (609)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 693.9, (2683), 629.5, (2434)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 693.3, (1120), 672.9, (1087)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 691.3, (1444), 562.1, (1174)

Gloucester, South-west England, 688.5, (893), 148.0, (192)

Woking, South-east England, 687.9, (688), 531.0, (531)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 686.3, (558), 605.1, (492)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 682.4, (649), 702.4, (668)

High Peak, East Midlands, 679.0, (629), 621.8, (576)

Wokingham, South-east England, 675.5, (1175), 533.5, (928)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 672.3, (680), 610.1, (617)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 669.2, (1356), 659.8, (1337)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 665.1, (675), 660.2, (670)

Daventry, East Midlands, 663.6, (577), 692.3, (602)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 662.3, (695), 547.0, (574)

Chorley, North-west England, 654.5, (778), 576.3, (685)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 651.4, (932), 508.9, (728)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 648.1, (402), 459.5, (285)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 644.7, (927), 361.0, (519)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 641.2, (836), 704.1, (918)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 639.7, (1695), 568.0, (1505)

Denbighshire, Wales, 634.2, (613), 561.7, (543)

Redditch, West Midlands, 633.4, (542), 605.4, (518)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 632.7, (3461), 493.2, (2698)

Hart, South-east England, 627.0, (612), 685.4, (669)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 626.9, (454), 610.3, (442)

Northampton, East Midlands, 625.5, (1403), 604.6, (1356)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 624.2, (809), 581.7, (754)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 622.5, (626), 625.4, (629)

St Albans, Eastern England, 621.5, (928), 580.0, (866)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 620.7, (517), 414.2, (345)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 620.4, (733), 468.9, (554)

Trafford, North-west England, 620.0, (1473), 785.4, (1866)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 617.2, (1531), 628.9, (1560)

Warrington, North-west England, 616.1, (1290), 569.7, (1193)

Test Valley, South-east England, 615.7, (783), 442.0, (562)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 612.4, (1164), 624.0, (1186)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 604.0, (638), 675.0, (713)

West Devon, South-west England, 603.9, (339), 521.9, (293)

Powys, Wales, 602.9, (802), 521.7, (694)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 602.8, (1093), 532.8, (966)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 598.0, (1063), 471.4, (838)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 595.8, (781), 454.7, (596)

New Forest, South-east England, 593.9, (1067), 385.2, (692)

Fenland, Eastern England, 593.7, (606), 589.7, (602)

Rochford, Eastern England, 591.1, (518), 385.7, (338)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 589.6, (563), 556.1, (531)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 588.3, (1278), 531.7, (1155)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 586.0, (326), 411.7, (229)

Darlington, North-east England, 585.7, (629), 590.3, (634)

Swansea, Wales, 585.2, (1443), 538.2, (1327)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 584.9, (710), 419.3, (509)

South Ribble, North-west England, 583.3, (648), 502.3, (558)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 578.5, (386), 746.3, (498)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 575.7, (699), 629.2, (764)

Dorset, South-west England, 571.6, (2171), 386.5, (1468)

Reading, South-east England, 570.7, (915), 367.4, (589)

Northumberland, North-east England, 567.9, (1839), 474.0, (1535)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 567.0, (782), 385.8, (532)

Corby, East Midlands, 566.7, (414), 580.4, (424)

Waverley, South-east England, 565.8, (716), 406.9, (515)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 565.1, (324), 505.8, (290)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 565.0, (804), 543.9, (774)

East Devon, South-west England, 561.2, (831), 402.5, (596)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 560.4, (769), 591.0, (811)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 559.7, (662), 687.4, (813)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 558.2, (766), 432.9, (594)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 557.9, (585), 424.4, (445)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 556.7, (845), 446.7, (678)

Stockport, North-west England, 555.4, (1634), 580.2, (1707)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 555.2, (524), 341.1, (322)

Allerdale, North-west England, 554.0, (542), 605.1, (592)

St Helens, North-west England, 553.3, (1002), 457.2, (828)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 551.4, (823), 448.3, (669)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 549.4, (1889), 492.7, (1694)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 548.1, (981), 593.9, (1063)

Bridgend, Wales, 547.7, (808), 373.5, (551)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 547.2, (1157), 599.7, (1268)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 546.8, (724), 574.0, (760)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 546.1, (785), 480.7, (691)

Horsham, South-east England, 545.1, (793), 417.3, (607)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 543.1, (963), 474.3, (841)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 542.6, (311), 521.7, (299)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 540.5, (3111), 539.7, (3106)

Southampton, South-east England, 540.2, (1366), 474.2, (1199)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 540.0, (653), 453.2, (548)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 539.3, (1384), 533.5, (1369)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 538.9, (641), 414.5, (493)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 535.8, (497), 364.4, (338)

Torridge, South-west England, 535.5, (368), 522.4, (359)

Rossendale, North-west England, 533.4, (381), 415.8, (297)

Broadland, Eastern England, 532.9, (703), 423.7, (559)

Gateshead, North-east England, 529.8, (1070), 423.4, (855)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 525.5, (795), 451.5, (683)

Kettering, East Midlands, 525.4, (537), 663.3, (678)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 525.2, (674), 698.2, (896)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 524.9, (650), 364.2, (451)

Tendring, Eastern England, 523.2, (771), 429.6, (633)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 522.3, (812), 459.9, (715)

Rugby, West Midlands, 519.7, (575), 480.8, (532)

Colchester, Eastern England, 518.3, (1022), 490.9, (968)

Fareham, South-east England, 517.5, (602), 430.6, (501)

Blackpool, North-west England, 516.7, (715), 470.4, (651)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 514.6, (464), 568.9, (513)

Babergh, Eastern England, 512.2, (475), 477.7, (443)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 509.9, (573), 444.1, (499)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 508.6, (1092), 429.9, (923)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 508.2, (466), 531.1, (487)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 506.6, (1781), 473.6, (1665)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 506.5, (815), 486.0, (782)

Havant, South-east England, 505.8, (639), 427.4, (540)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 505.5, (718), 532.3, (756)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 503.4, (625), 356.8, (443)

Solihull, West Midlands, 501.6, (1091), 433.6, (943)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 500.6, (528), 431.4, (455)

Stafford, West Midlands, 500.5, (690), 520.8, (718)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 499.6, (384), 533.4, (410)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 499.4, (2204), 491.3, (2168)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 497.4, (721), 460.2, (667)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 496.8, (1461), 343.1, (1009)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 496.5, (1553), 551.8, (1726)

Fylde, North-west England, 496.2, (403), 405.1, (329)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 495.2, (254), 323.6, (166)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 494.6, (494), 465.6, (465)

Rutland, East Midlands, 494.1, (200), 496.6, (201)

Norwich, Eastern England, 493.8, (702), 338.3, (481)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 492.0, (322), 485.9, (318)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 491.7, (577), 534.4, (627)

Dudley, West Midlands, 491.4, (1584), 441.1, (1422)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 491.1, (3923), 477.1, (3811)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 490.6, (742), 409.9, (620)

Bedford, Eastern England, 490.0, (856), 451.1, (788)

North Devon, South-west England, 490.0, (481), 420.7, (413)

Plymouth, South-west England, 488.5, (1284), 440.6, (1158)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 485.6, (528), 473.6, (515)

Cherwell, South-east England, 484.7, (736), 371.4, (564)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 483.9, (554), 434.1, (497)

Rochdale, North-west England, 482.9, (1080), 396.1, (886)

Slough, South-east England, 480.0, (718), 418.5, (626)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 479.4, (434), 321.5, (291)

Carlisle, North-west England, 478.2, (519), 510.5, (554)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 477.8, (534), 421.4, (471)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 477.7, (369), 357.3, (276)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 477.5, (418), 307.3, (269)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 475.9, (697), 463.6, (679)

Harlow, Eastern England, 474.3, (414), 391.8, (342)

Sutton, London, 474.2, (985), 294.6, (612)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 473.9, (519), 546.0, (598)

West Lothian, Scotland, 473.8, (871), 443.9, (816)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 473.2, (1540), 438.2, (1426)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 472.8, (631), 379.9, (507)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 472.7, (609), 674.5, (869)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 472.7, (766), 417.8, (677)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 472.4, (537), 557.8, (634)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 471.9, (1275), 364.9, (986)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 471.9, (495), 533.8, (560)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 471.4, (666), 361.7, (511)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 471.3, (332), 486.9, (343)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 470.4, (932), 401.7, (796)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 467.7, (1602), 432.6, (1482)

Dartford, South-east England, 466.5, (532), 333.2, (380)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 465.9, (1599), 460.7, (1581)

Stirling, Scotland, 464.5, (437), 470.9, (443)

Worthing, South-east England, 464.2, (514), 346.8, (384)

Basildon, Eastern England, 463.3, (869), 311.4, (584)

Hounslow, London, 462.2, (1256), 400.7, (1089)

Ceredigion, Wales, 460.9, (336), 373.1, (272)

Guildford, South-east England, 460.9, (693), 365.8, (550)

Falkirk, Scotland, 460.9, (740), 367.5, (590)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 457.6, (430), 405.5, (381)

South Hams, South-west England, 457.1, (402), 328.6, (289)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 456.9, (617), 351.8, (475)

Gedling, East Midlands, 456.7, (540), 477.0, (564)

County Durham, North-east England, 456.5, (2434), 402.3, (2145)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 456.4, (605), 395.3, (524)

Breckland, Eastern England, 453.8, (641), 419.8, (593)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 452.9, (1798), 300.0, (1191)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 451.7, (398), 415.4, (366)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 451.6, (556), 457.3, (563)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 450.9, (873), 429.2, (831)

Tameside, North-west England, 450.9, (1024), 517.4, (1175)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 450.6, (447), 427.4, (424)

Braintree, Eastern England, 450.1, (689), 401.1, (614)

Gwynedd, Wales, 449.8, (563), 438.6, (549)

Maidstone, South-east England, 448.8, (777), 356.4, (617)

Ashford, South-east England, 447.3, (586), 369.4, (484)

Watford, Eastern England, 445.0, (430), 336.4, (325)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 444.1, (540), 379.9, (462)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 443.2, (359), 354.3, (287)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 440.1, (1102), 460.5, (1153)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 440.1, (2386), 467.6, (2535)

Walsall, West Midlands, 438.8, (1258), 416.8, (1195)

Harborough, East Midlands, 438.6, (419), 435.4, (416)

Derby, East Midlands, 438.4, (1126), 472.7, (1214)

Tandridge, South-east England, 438.2, (388), 404.3, (358)

Preston, North-west England, 437.7, (631), 385.7, (556)

Torbay, South-west England, 437.5, (596), 422.1, (575)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 435.8, (765), 337.8, (593)

Fife, Scotland, 434.6, (1626), 396.1, (1482)

Maldon, Eastern England, 434.2, (284), 290.5, (190)

Coventry, West Midlands, 434.1, (1647), 391.7, (1486)

South Holland, East Midlands, 432.9, (415), 395.4, (379)

Runnymede, South-east England, 432.9, (391), 341.0, (308)

Chichester, South-east England, 432.1, (525), 274.9, (334)

Sunderland, North-east England, 431.5, (1199), 375.7, (1044)

Luton, Eastern England, 430.9, (920), 378.4, (808)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 429.8, (470), 588.9, (644)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 427.6, (766), 361.2, (647)

Crawley, South-east England, 425.9, (479), 291.6, (328)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 422.7, (768), 471.2, (856)

Arun, South-east England, 421.4, (679), 271.2, (437)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 420.6, (2478), 382.9, (2256)

Erewash, East Midlands, 417.9, (482), 413.6, (477)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 417.4, (582), 413.8, (577)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 416.8, (417), 335.8, (336)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 416.6, (383), 386.2, (355)

Knowsley, North-west England, 413.2, (630), 349.0, (532)

Wigan, North-west England, 411.8, (1362), 409.1, (1353)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 411.6, (711), 518.1, (895)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 410.4, (424), 276.8, (286)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 408.2, (746), 305.8, (559)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 405.1, (1071), 340.0, (899)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 399.0, (317), 255.5, (203)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 398.6, (389), 327.9, (320)

Boston, East Midlands, 398.1, (282), 367.0, (260)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 396.9, (416), 485.6, (509)

Wirral, North-west England, 396.8, (1287), 423.0, (1372)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 395.4, (430), 291.5, (317)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 395.2, (1268), 318.9, (1023)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 395.0, (597), 350.7, (530)

Gravesham, South-east England, 387.3, (414), 313.4, (335)

Sefton, North-west England, 387.1, (1068), 384.9, (1062)

Eden, North-west England, 386.9, (208), 463.2, (249)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 386.5, (588), 285.9, (435)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 385.8, (313), 368.5, (299)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 384.0, (1310), 355.6, (1213)

Melton, East Midlands, 381.4, (196), 484.5, (249)

Conwy, Wales, 380.8, (450), 435.8, (515)

Pendle, North-west England, 378.8, (349), 367.9, (339)

Bury, North-west England, 374.9, (715), 360.2, (687)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 374.8, (740), 390.0, (770)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 372.5, (427), 434.5, (498)

Flintshire, Wales, 372.3, (584), 424.0, (665)

Worcester, West Midlands, 370.0, (371), 317.2, (318)

Wrexham, Wales, 368.2, (501), 428.5, (583)

Blaby, East Midlands, 365.9, (373), 484.6, (494)

Lancaster, North-west England, 363.9, (539), 396.3, (587)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 361.0, (1188), 358.6, (1180)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 360.1, (415), 324.5, (374)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 359.2, (1102), 319.4, (980)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 358.9, (930), 339.2, (879)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 357.7, (570), 347.0, (553)

Salford, North-west England, 356.3, (936), 366.2, (962)

Barnet, London, 355.4, (1418), 283.5, (1131)

Adur, South-east England, 355.2, (228), 292.9, (188)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.5, (748), 277.7, (586)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 353.4, (1031), 274.6, (801)

Exeter, South-west England, 351.0, (468), 330.0, (440)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 350.8, (471), 361.3, (485)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 349.1, (520), 497.5, (741)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 349.0, (367), 252.0, (265)

Lewes, South-east England, 348.7, (361), 226.0, (234)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 347.1, (654), 351.9, (663)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 346.8, (524), 398.4, (602)

Dundee City, Scotland, 346.1, (515), 437.4, (651)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 342.8, (894), 391.1, (1020)

Harrow, London, 342.4, (864), 258.0, (651)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 339.4, (326), 388.3, (373)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 338.9, (318), 319.7, (300)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 335.0, (601), 309.9, (556)

Angus, Scotland, 329.8, (382), 301.3, (349)

Manchester, North-west England, 322.8, (1794), 286.1, (1590)

Oldham, North-west England, 321.9, (765), 354.3, (842)

Medway, South-east England, 320.6, (895), 277.6, (775)

Moray, Scotland, 319.7, (306), 335.4, (321)

Wealden, South-east England, 319.5, (520), 267.9, (436)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 319.3, (422), 262.5, (347)

Oxford, South-east England, 316.7, (480), 325.2, (493)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 312.1, (350), 246.1, (276)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 309.9, (465), 284.6, (427)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 308.3, (382), 363.2, (450)

Hillingdon, London, 307.4, (950), 259.5, (802)

East Lothian, Scotland, 304.0, (328), 291.9, (315)

Bolton, North-west England, 301.1, (868), 266.4, (768)

Ealing, London, 300.0, (1021), 260.6, (887)

Hastings, South-east England, 299.3, (277), 251.7, (233)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 297.5, (3393), 283.9, (3238)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 297.5, (372), 225.5, (282)

Burnley, North-west England, 293.2, (262), 334.7, (299)

Leicester, East Midlands, 290.9, (1030), 290.9, (1030)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 290.9, (257), 307.9, (272)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 290.3, (156), 307.1, (165)

Merton, London, 288.2, (595), 248.0, (512)

Redbridge, London, 286.6, (876), 222.1, (679)

Liverpool, North-west England, 285.7, (1430), 308.9, (1546)

Bromley, London, 281.9, (938), 241.6, (804)

Bexley, London, 277.6, (692), 224.2, (559)

Rother, South-east England, 277.1, (268), 217.1, (210)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 273.9, (234), 250.5, (214)

Wandsworth, London, 272.3, (898), 246.3, (812)

Havering, London, 268.6, (700), 222.9, (581)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 266.0, (205), 255.6, (197)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 265.3, (403), 289.0, (439)

Enfield, London, 262.6, (876), 274.0, (914)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 262.4, (601), 257.6, (590)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 258.1, (870), 259.9, (876)

Dover, South-east England, 255.7, (303), 255.7, (303)

Swale, South-east England, 253.6, (383), 164.2, (248)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 250.9, (372), 278.5, (413)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 248.4, (456), 241.4, (443)

Croydon, London, 247.8, (963), 213.6, (830)

Waltham Forest, London, 247.0, (684), 221.7, (614)

Midlothian, Scotland, 246.9, (230), 246.9, (230)

Thanet, South-east England, 243.9, (345), 190.2, (269)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 243.8, (1550), 256.0, (1627)

Greenwich, London, 239.4, (692), 207.9, (601)

Haringey, London, 238.0, (634), 229.0, (610)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 237.8, (373), 212.9, (334)

Canterbury, South-east England, 230.9, (385), 215.9, (360)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 230.5, (1216), 245.8, (1297)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 225.0, (255), 201.2, (228)

Highland, Scotland, 223.8, (527), 222.1, (523)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 215.8, (462), 178.9, (383)

Brent, London, 215.1, (705), 180.9, (593)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 207.5, (55), 124.5, (33)

Lambeth, London, 202.0, (650), 175.6, (565)

Camden, London, 200.0, (559), 171.0, (478)

Islington, London, 199.1, (494), 165.6, (411)

Newham, London, 197.3, (701), 169.2, (601)

Lewisham, London, 196.8, (601), 172.3, (526)

Tower Hamlets, London, 194.6, (646), 183.8, (610)

Westminster, London, 181.6, (490), 163.8, (442)

Hackney and City of London, London, 177.1, (517), 161.0, (470)

Southwark, London, 160.0, (512), 130.0, (416)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 125.0, (28), 71.4, (16)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 74.3, (17), 113.7, (26)